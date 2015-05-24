Giants 10, Rockies 8

DENVER -- The San Francisco Giants scored all of their runs with two outs and withstood several charges by the Colorado Rockies for a 10-8 victory in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The Giants won their eighth straight game, their longest winning streak since they reeled off eight in a row in September 2011. The Rockies lost for the 17th time in 21 games.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford drove in three runs for the Giants and right fielder Hunter Pence and first baseman Brandon Belt each had two RBIs. Second baseman Joe Panik had three hits for San Francisco.

First baseman Ben Paulsen, catcher Nick Hundley and center fielder Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies.

After the Rockies scored three runs in the fifth inning to trim the Giants’ lead to 7-4, San Francisco pounced on reliever Yohan Flande.

Panik grounded a run-scoring single to right with two outs in the sixth and Belt followed with a two-run double to make it 10-4. That gave the Giants six run-scoring hits with two outs.

But the Rockies stormed back in the bottom of the sixth. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu singled home a run with two outs and pinch-hitter Rafael Ynoa lined a run-scoring double off the wall in right center to make it 10-6 and end the day for Giants starter Chris Heston (4-3).

In the ninth, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs to make it a three-run game.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy summoned closer Santiago Casilla, who gave up a single to right fielder Carlos Gonzalez. Pence’s error on the play sent Arenado to third. Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki followed with a run-scoring single, but Casilla got first baseman Wilin Rosario to ground out and post his 12th save.

Rockies starter Jordan Lyles (2-5), who sprained a toe on his left foot in the fourth inning, left after facing three batters in the fifth. Flande relieved Lyles and retired the first two batters he faced, but Pence lined a two-run single and Crawford followed with a two-run triple to make it 7-1.

The Giants struck for three runs in the fourth on four straight two-out singles followed by Lyles’ throwing error on a pickoff attempt to go ahead 3-1. Crawford and third baseman Matt Duffy had run-scoring hits, and Crawford trotted home from third when Lyles’ low throw to first hit the sliding Duffy and skipped past Rosario.

The Rockies scored their first four runs on solo homers.

Blackmon hit a two-run shot in the fifth, his sixth homer of the season, to make it 7-4. Hundley led off the inning with his fourth homer of the year.

Paulsen led off the second with his first home run, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead and ending the scoreless streak by Giants starters at 25 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Rockies RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was activated from the disabled list, and LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the DL. ... The Rockies recalled RHP David Hale from Triple-A Albuquerque as their 26th man for the day-night doubleheader, and he was scheduled to start the night game. ... Giants RHP Jake Peavy (back strain) began a rehab assignment Friday at high Class A San Jose and threw 50 pitches while in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He is scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Sacramento. ... The Giants recalled RHP Hunter Strickland from Sacramento as their 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. ... The first game started 2 hours, 15 minutes late because of a rain delay.