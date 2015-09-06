Giants 7, Rockies 4

DENVER -- San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner minimized the damage Sunday as the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 split a four-game series.

In the first and again in the fifth, Bumgarner (17-7) loaded the bases with no outs. He gave up two runs in each inning but kept the rallies from burgeoning into something bigger.

The Giants left-hander allowed nine hits and four runs -- his highest totals in seven starts in both categories -- in six innings. Bumgarner evened his record at 5-5 in 12 starts at Coors Field, where his ERA is 4.21.

Four San Francisco relievers combined to retire all nine batters they faced. Closer Santiago Casilla struck out two in the ninth inning for his 32nd save.

The game was tied at 2 when the Giants batted around in the fifth and erupted for five runs on five hits and two walks. Third baseman Matt Duffy tripled home the first two runs in the inning. Brooks Brown relieved starter Yohan Flande (3-2) and yielded a run-scoring single to right fielder Marlon Byrd, the only batter he faced. Byrd finished with four hits.

Rex Brothers came on and walked first baseman Brandon Belt to load the bases. Shortstop Brandon Crawford followed with a two-run double as Belt was thrown out at the plate.

After the Rockies loaded the bases with no outs in their half of the fifth, second baseman Cristhian Adames grounded a two-run single to left for his first RBI in the majors. Third baseman then Nolan Arenado hit a comebacker to Bumgarner, who started a double play. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez hit a hard line drive but right at Belt.

The Giants cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1 in the second on Belt’s groundout after catcher Buster Posey led off with a double and moved to third on a single. Posey tied the game at 2 in the fourth when he led off with his 17th homer and No. 100 in his career. Posey went 30 games and 115 at-bats without hitting a home run.

In the first, Bumgarner gave up singles to shortstop Jose Reyes and Adames on his first three pitches and then issued a nine-pitch walk to third Arenado to load the bases.

Gonzalez grounded into a run-scoring force play, and first baseman Wilin Rosario hit a sacrifice fly before catcher Nick Hundley flied out.

Hundley left the game in the sixth with neck stiffness and is listed day-to-day.

NOTES: Rockies C Dustin Garneau was 0-for-13 before his single in the sixth inning. ... Giants C Hector Sanchez sustained a mild mid-foot sprain and a left hamstring strain while unsuccessfully beating out a sacrifice attempt Saturday. He is on crutches and sidelined for the balance of the season. ... Giants OF Nori Aoki will fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and be re-evaluated there Wednesday by Dr. Michael Collins, a concussion specialist. Aoki sustained a concussion Aug. 9 and complained of concussion symptoms Saturday morning. ... San Francisco LHP Jeremy Affeldt (left knee subluxation) and RHP Matt Cain (right elbow nerve irritation) will be activated Tuesday. ... Giants C Jackson Williams, 29, had his contract selected from Double-A Richmond. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, C Andrew Susac (right wrist sprain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (right rib fracture) was scheduled to play nine innings for Triple-A Albuquerque and then fly to Arizona to be re-evaluated. Colorado begins a series Monday in Phoenix.