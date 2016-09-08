Adames' pinch-double caps Rockies' comeback win

DENVER -- Pinch-hitter Cristhian Adames drove a two-run double off the right-field wall with one out in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants in the rubber game of their series on Wednesday night.

Adames' hit off Joe Nathan capped a three-run uprising.

Nolan Arenado made it a one-run game when he led off the ninth with his 37th home of the season, driving closer Santiago Casilla's 1-2 slider into the stands in left-center field.

After David Dahl took a third strike, Tom Murphy singled. Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon, who missed the past four games with back stiffness, came up and Giants manager Bruce Bochy brought in left-hander Josh Osich, who hit Blackmon with a 1-1 pitch.

When right-handed hitting Nick Hundley came up to pinch hit, Bochy brought in Nathan. Left fielder Angel Pagan made a long run and an unsuccessful diving attempt for Hundley's fly ball that just eluded Pagan and loaded the bases for Adames, who is 14-for-49 as a pinch hitter with five RBIs.

The walk-off win enabled the Rockies to finish their homestand with a 5-4 record and left the Giants sputtering in the second half despite showing some offensive life.

San Francisco banged out 13 hits, including two homers and four doubles. The multi-homer game was its first in nine games since Aug. 28, which was also the last time the Giants scored more than four runs in a game.

But the Giants fell to a major-league worst 17-31 after the All-Star break.

Jordan Lyles (4-1) worked the ninth for the Rockies. Josh Osich (1-3) took the loss for the Giants, who used nine pitchers.

Given a chance to start a second straight game, Gorkys Hernandez took full advantage of the opportunity on his 29th birthday. He doubled in the second and scored on Brandon Belt's two-run homer that gave the Giants a 3-1 lead.

And Hernandez, whom the Giants brought up from Triple-A on Aug. 23, hit his first homer to open the fourth and give the Giants a 4-1 lead. It was Hernandez's fourth career home run and first since Oct. 2, 2002, while playing for Miami.

Giants starter Albert Suarez gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. He has yielded three or fewer earned runs in each of his nine starts and is the first Giants starter to do so since 2001 when Ryan Jensen accomplished the feat in his first 11 starts.

Two of the hits off Suarez were back-to-back homers in the fourth by Dahl and Murphy that trimmed San Francisco's lead to 4-3.

After Hunter Pence doubled home a run in the fifth against Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa, Bochy turned to his bullpen and began shuttling relievers in and out of the game. Five of them combined to work three innings before the Rockies rallied in the ninth.

De La Rosa allowed nine hits and five runs in six innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Pence gave the Giants a 5-3 lead with a two-out double in the fifth. The hit followed Buster Posey's single. Pence's hit was the ninth for the Giants, one more than they had in their 3-2 victory Tuesday after going five straight games with four or fewer hits.

Back-to-back homers by Dahl (sixth of the season) and Murphy (third) with one out in the fourth trimmed the Giants' lead to 4-3. Both players were behind in the count when they connected on fastballs from Suarez, Dahl on an 0-2 pitch and Murphy 1-2.

Hernandez belted De La Rosa's 1-2 fastball to right-center for his first homer, an opposite-field shot that put the Giants ahead 4-1 and gave them multiple homers in a game for the first time in nine games since Aug. 28.

Brandon Belt ended a 71 at-bat homerless drought with a two-run shot that gave the Giants a 3-1 lead in the second. It was his 15th homer and scored Hernandez, who reached on a hustle double.

Belt, Brandon Crawford and Posey, the Giants' top three home run hitters, had gone a combined 251 at-bats without one.

Dahl singled home a run for the Rockies with two outs in the first, following Carlos Gonzalez's infield single and a double by Nolan Arenado.

The Giants manufactured a run in the first when Eduardo Nunez led off with a single, stole second, tagged up on Angel Pagan's fly ball and scored on Posey's sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Rockies 1B Gerardo Parra did not take the field in the second because of a right hamstring strain. He was injured stretching as far as he could for a long throw from third baseman Nolan Arenado. ... RHP Jason Motte (right rotator cuff strain), who last pitched for the Rockies on July 25, threw 25 pitches to hitters, felt fine and will do so again Saturday. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon wasn't in the lineup for the fifth straight day, but is close to returning. He took swings against Motte and went through a full range of baseball activities. ... Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds will rejoin the team in San Diego after being with his wife, Kathleen. She gave birth Tuesday to their third child, Declan, who weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. ... RHP Jake Peavy (low back strain) was reinstated, giving the Giants 34 players on their active roster, including 19 pitchers. He had been on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. ... Giants 2B Joe Panik and CF Denard Span were given a second consecutive day off because both have struggled and the Rockies started a left-hander. Manager Bruce Bochy said both would be in the lineup the entire series at Arizona starting Friday. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu extended his career-high on-base streak to 24 consecutive games with a single in the eighth.