Sanchez slam pushes Giants past Rockies in extras

DENVER -- Catcher Hector Sanchez made personal history at an opportune time Wednesday for the San Francisco Giants. He capped his first career multi-homer game with his first career grand slam in the 11th as the Giants then held on to beat the Coloardo Rockies 12-10.

The victory concluded 2-4 road trip and enabled the Giants to avoid being swept in the three-game series. They broke out of their offensive slump, hitting six home runs, including two by Michael Morse, and overcoming an early four-run deficit.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who was ejected by home plate umpire Chris Conroy in the fourth for arguing a called third strike. “We’re down what, 5-1, looking at getting swept here and how hard they fought to find a way to win a game here. It makes for a better flight home and a day off.”

The Giants took one-run leads in the seventh and eighth but let it slip away both times in the bottom half of each inning before Sanchez delivered the grand finale.

Giants right fielder Hunter Pence opened the 11th with a single off Rockies reliever Chad Bettis, the fifth straight time that Pence reached base. After first baseman Brandon Belt walked, left fielder Juan Perez sacrificed and third baseman Joaquin Arias was intentionally walked to load the bases. Sanchez, who homered in the eighth, drove Bettis’ 10th pitch, a fastball, over the wall in center for his first career grand slam and first multi-homer game.

“Bases loaded, I never thought he would throw me another pitch except the fastball,” Sanchez said. “I just tried to hit it to the outfield, stay to the middle of the field, and I hit it well.”

Bettis threw just 19 of 34 pitches for strikes.

“I put myself in a bad spot and I got hurt for it,” he said.

Giants closer Sergio Romo gave up a leadoff single in the 11th to Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki followed by first baseman Justin Morneau’s two-run homer.

With one out, center fielder Drew Stubbs singled past Arias at third. But Romo got right fielder Brandon Barnes to ground into a double play, ending a game that lasted four hours and 26 minutes.

San Francisco last hit six homers in a game Sept. 4 at San Diego. Sanchez, who backs up catcher Buster Posey, and Michael Morse homered twice, giving the Giants two players with two homers in a game for the first time since May 25, 2005, when Moises Alou and Pedro Feliz accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sanchez also had a career-high five RBIs, thanks largely to his grand slam.

“It’s a lot of feeling in that situation,” Sanchez said, “because everybody want to be the hero. In this field the ball fly. I hit it well and right at the moment that I hit it, I knew that was out of the park.”

Belt hit a two-run homer in the seventh that gave the Giants their first lead of the game. The homer went off the facade of the second deck at Coors Field and came against Rockies reliever Rex Brothers, who had walked Pence ahead of Belt.

But the Rockies tied the score in the bottom of the inning and could have had more. However, Jeremy Affeldt relieved Giants starter Matt Cain, who settled down after allowing five runs in the first two innings, with none out and runners on first and second and the score tied at 7, after a double by Nolan Arenado.

Affeldt struck out Morneau and Wilin Rosario and walked Stubbs but grabbed Barnes’ hard bouncer to end the inning.

Sanchez homered in the eighth on the first pitch from Matt Belisle, who came on to start the inning, to put the Giants ahead 8-7. But in the bottom of the inning, DJ LeMahieu led off with a single against Santiago Casilla.

LeMahieu was sacrificed to second and took third when third base umpire Bob Davidson called a balk. The Giants drew their infield in, and second baseman Brandon Hicks backhanded Charlie Blackmon’s grounder but dropped it, taking away a play at the plate as LeMahieu scored to tie the score at 8.

With one out in the fourth, Blackmon hit his fifth home run to put the Rockies ahead 6-5. Morse homered on each of his first two-bats, hitting a three-run shot in the third that tied the game at 5 and gave him five homers this season. It was his seventh multi-home run game and first since April 2, 2013, at Oakland while playing for the Mariners. His two homers traveled 455 and 431 feet.

“I don’t try to do too much,” Morse said. “Tried to stay up the middle and stay short (to the ball).”

The Giants went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position -- finishing 3-for-31 in the series -- but the two hits were Sanchez’s grand slam and Morse’s three-run blast that Bochy said was the key hit that got the Giants offense going after they had lost five of their previous six games and scored 12 runs in their past seven games.

“Something’s going to spark, something’s going to ignite us,” Morse said. “Today, I think was that day. Hopefully, we take this win and keep it going. We got a good off day tomorrow (to) rest.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup. He’s 4-for-44 with 17 strikeouts against Giants starter Matt Cain and has six hits in his past 39 at-bats. Gonzalez pinch hit in the 10th against Javier Lopez and flied out. ... Giants C Buster Posey and CF Angel Pagan were not in the lineup. Pagan has been dealing with right knee soreness. With a day game after a night game, the slumping Posey was rested. He drew an intentional walk pinch-hitting in the 10th.