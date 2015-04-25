Rockies beat Giants for third straight win

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies fell behind three times Friday, but timely hitting and outstanding defense helped them come back to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4.

It was the Rockies’ third straight win, and gave them a 3-2 record on their homestand with two games remaining.

It also ended San Francisco’s three-game winning streak, and was Colorado’s fourth straight victory this season against the Giants. The Rockies swept a three-game series in San Francisco on April 13-15.

Eddie Butler (3-1) allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings. He ended up as the winning pitcher when the Rockies’ three-run sixth put them back on top 6-4.

“Eddie Butler did a nice job getting us through six,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I feel like if our starters can do that, our bullpen’s pretty good. I feel confident that if we hand the ball to them at that point in the game, we’re in good shape.”

The Rockies chased Giants starter Chris Heston (2-2) during their three-run sixth. The rally began when right fielder Carlos Gonzalez broke an 0-for-16 slide with a leadoff double, an opposite-field poke into the left-field corner. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu followed by grounding a double inside first base that drove in Gonzalez.

With one out, pinch hitter Rafael Ynoa doubled, the second straight time in as many games he has done that as a pinch hitter. That drove in another run and was the 11th hit allowed by Heston, ending his evening.

“It’s my first time doing that, because in the minors I used to play a lot,” said Ynoa, a 27-year-old who made his major-league debut with the Rockies last September. “I‘m just trying to do my best. I‘m getting prepared early. I‘m trying to put a good swing on the ball, and I don’t try to do too much.”

Left-hander Javier Lopez replaced Heston and gave up a two-out single to right fielder Corey Dickerson, an opposite-field flare to left that scored Ynoa.

The Rockies turned four double plays. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon ran down catcher Buster Posey’s drive in right-center and doubled center fielder Angel Pagan off first to end the third. Third baseman Nolan Arenado made a backhanded stop of third baseman Casey McGehee’s hard smash with runners on first and second and no outs in the fourth. Arenado then ran 15 feet for the force out at third and in one motion threw to first just in time to get McGehee.

“I felt that game could’ve gone a different direction four or five different times,” Weiss said. “The defense is a big reason why we kept it on our side. Nolan, it seems like almost nightly he does something to change the game defensively.”

The Rockies’ 15-hit attack included eight extra-base hits -- seven doubles and a solo homer in the third by Blackmon.

In his Coors Field debut, Heston allowed six of those doubles and the home run.

“You try not to think about that (Coors Field) stuff too much,” Heston said. “You just try to go out there and execute pitches. Talking to a lot of the guys who have thrown here many times, they told me to put a little extra emphasis on your breaking ball, finish it out front and get it down. I didn’t do that many times tonight. I’ve just got to focus on pounding the bottom of the strike zone.”

Boone Logan, who came on in the eighth, gave up a leadoff single and a walk but got McGehee to ground into a double play. Logan then threw a called third strike past shortstop Brandon Crawford, who disagreed with home plate umpire John Tumpane. Giants manager Bruce Bochy came out to argue and was ejected by Tumpane.

The Rockies also trailed 2-0 in the second and 3-2 in the third but tied the Giants in each of those innings.

Rockies closer Adam Ottavino, who was unavailable Thursday due to slight tightness in his lower right triceps muscle, pitched the ninth and earned his third save while extending his scoreless streak this season to 9 1/3 innings.

NOTES: The ejection of Giants manager Bruce Bochy was his first this season, the 64th of his career and 31st as manager of the Giants. His last ejection was Aug. 25, 2014...Giants RF Justin Maxwell, who hit a two-run homer in the second, is 6-for-14 in his past five games with two homers and five RBIs...Giants RHP Chris Heston grounded a single into right field in the fourth for his first major league hit. He went 0-for-10 to begin his career. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a planned day off after starting 10 straight games dating back to April 13. He had started all but one of the Rockies’ previous 16 games and went 0-for-4 Thursday for the first time since July 12, 2014. Tulowitzki pinch hit in the seventh and popped out ... Giants LF Nori Aoki, the only San Francisco player to have started its first 17 games, wasn’t in the starting lineup. He pinch hit in the ninth and struck out ... Giants RHP Matt Cain (right flexor tendon strain) will play catch for the first time Tuesday. ... Giants RF Hunter Pence (fractured left forearm) took swings off a tee and in the indoor batting cage and is going to ramp up his baseball activity...At 7-11, the Giants have their worst record after 18 games since 2008, when they also were 7-11.