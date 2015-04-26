Giants squeeze out win against Rockies in 11

DENVER -- The bunt by Joe Panik was hard but well-placed enough to give the San Francisco Giants a 5-4 win in 11 innings over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

The Giants avoided a record sixth straight loss to the Rockies and beat them for the first time in five games this year.

Left fielder Nori Aoki began the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Brooks Brown (0-1), the seventh Rockies pitcher. It was Aoki’s fourth consecutive walk, and third baseman Matt Duffy sacrificed him to second. Angel Pagan lined a first-pitch single to center for his fourth hit of the game, sending Duffy to third.

Panik’s sacrifice went right to charging first baseman Justin Morneau, but Aoki was able to slide home ahead of Morneau’s throw.

“The leadoff walk will always kill you,” Brown said. “You’re taught that ever since you learn how to pitch. Bad situation to be in. They got the job done and I didn‘t. It’s a bad situation to be in. The team battled back, tied it up (in the ninth) and to go out there and give it back that always (stinks).”

Panik entered the game in the 10th and was at the plate for the first time when he bunted.

“I’ve laid down better (bunts), but Nor’s a fast runner,” Panik said. “I knew I just had to get it down.”

Morneau led off the bottom of the 11th against Jean Machi (1-0) with his third single of the game, but third baseman Nolan Arenado grounded into a double play. Machi, who worked 1 2/3 innings, got right fielder Carlos Gonzalez on a groundout to end the game.

Colorado got solo homers from Troy Tulowitzki in the third and Carlos Gonzalez in the sixth and wiped out a 4-2 lead the Giants had taken on right fielder Justin Maxwell’s two-run homer in the sixth off rookie Scott Oberg, who has allowed four home runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first four games in the majors.

Maxwell’s fly to right was not originally ruled a home run, because it came back on the field. But crew chief John Hirschbeck ordered a review that overturned the ruling and determined that the ball hit the yellow line on the padding atop the wall.

The Rockies tied the score at 4 in the ninth. After left-hander Jeremy Affeldt retired Gonzalez, Santiago Casilla gave up a bloop single to right by catcher Nick Hundley. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu followed with a single to center, sending Hundley to third. Drew Stubbs hit a slow grounder to second and Duffy hesitated before tagging LeMahieu and throwing to first. Stubbs beat the throw and Hundley scored the tying run.

Giants starter Tim Hudson, 39, gave up three runs in seven innings and was on the verge of winning at Coors Field for the first time. In nine starts there, he’s 0-2 with a 6.80 ERA.

“The main thing is that we won the ball game,” Hudson said. “Obviously I had a chance to personally get a chance to get a notch in the win column here, but this game would have really stung if we’d have lost, just from a team standpoint.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Corey Dickerson fouled a ball off his left quad in the fifth. He then grounded into a double play and left the game. ... Tulowitzki’s homer was the 100th of his career at Coors Field and his first in 24 at-bats against Hudson. ... Rockies cleanup-hitting 1B Justin Morneau entered the game with only four extra-base hits -- three doubles and one homer -- and had a .250 average, .288 on-base percentage and .357 slugging percentage. He went 3-for-5 with three singles and is now hitting .279/.313/.377. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he is monitoring slumping 3B Casey McGehee, who was in the lineup but was hitting .163 while grounding into a major-league-leading seven double plays. McGehee went 2-for-5 with a double. ... LeMahieu, who has batted seventh or lower in all but two of his 16 starts, is second on the Rockies with 12 RBIs and was hitting .588 (10-for-17) with runners in scoring position. He went 2-for-4, raising his average to .419. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon has hit safely in 14 of his first 18 games and reached base safely in 17 of them.