Giants outlast Rockies at Coors Field

DENVER -- Ryan Vogelsong gave San Francisco its fourth consecutive superb start, first baseman Brandon Belt hit a memorably long home run and two late rallies by the rampaging Giants sealed an 11-8 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

After the Rockies scored a run in the ninth, rain halted play for 1 hour, 44 minutes. When play resumed, pinch hitter Michael McKenry and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez lined run-scoring singles off Jeremy Affeldt that cut the Giants’ lead to 11-7 and forced them to bring in closer Santiago Casilla with no outs and runners on first and second.

He retired shortstop Troy Tulowitzski and first baseman Wilin Rosario but gave up a run-scoring double to first baseman Ben Paulsen before striking out catcher Nick Hundley to earn his 11th save.

“It’s one of those long nights you’re glad to get away with a win,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “Casilla really came through for us. We had some boys in the ‘pen that had a rough night, but they’ll bounce back.”

The victory extended the Giants’ season-high winning streak to seven games -- their longest since they won eight straight from Sept. 11-18, 2011 -- and was their 10th win in the past 13 games.

Vogelsong held the Rockies to two singles in six innings and was staked to a seven-run lead. But the scoreless string by the Giants’ pitchers ended at 34 consecutive innings when second baseman DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run homer off George Kontos in the seventh.

“He had good fastball command,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Vogelsong. “He was going back and forth, in and out. He had a pretty good breaking ball, but his fastball command was the key.”

The Rockies trimmed the lead to 7-4 on back-to-back two-out doubles in the eighth by Tulowitzki and Rosari off Jean Machi. But the Giants put the game out of reach by scoring four runs with two out in the ninth, the final two on third baseman Matt Duffy’s second homer.

Catcher Buster Posey led off the sixth with a single, extending his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games. First baseman Belt then launched a 2-0 changeup from Kyle Kendrick into the third deck in right field, giving the Giants a 3-0 lead. It was the 34th home run into the third deck at Coors Field, which opened in 1995 and traveled 475 feet.

“I had a pretty good idea I was going to get something off-speed,” Belt said. “You kind of hope for that hanging change and that’s what happened. He hung it a little bit”

Kendrick said, “It was just a Coors Field changeup. It was 2-0, I was trying to throw it for a strike and it just floated up there and cut. It usually doesn’t do that, but here you got to really throw them.”

After Kendrick (1-6) worked 6 1/3 innings, the Giants teed off on rookie Ken Roberts with a four-run seventh and roughed up Christian Bergman in a four-run ninth.

In his past four starts, Vogelsong (3-2) is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA. He held the Rockies hitless until the fourth when Rosario grounded a two-out single to right past diving second baseman Joe Panik. Rockies first baseman Ben Paulsen then flied out to end the frame.

Colorado catcher Nick Hundley led off the fifth with a single for the Rockies’ second hit, but Vogelsong struck LeMahieu, retired Kendrick on a fly to right and got center fielder Charlie Blackmon to pop out.

“He threw his cutter very well, (was) mixing speeds,” LeMahieu said. “Against me and probably everyone else, he was making perfect pitches, balls you couldn’t put very good swings on. And he did it for, I don’t know how long he went, six or seven innings. Kept it up pretty good.”

NOTES: Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth when play resumed. He said he felt back a spasm in his back, the result of diving for balls but has experienced it before and expects to play Saturday. ... Rockies RHP David Hale will be added to the roster as the 26th man Saturday and start the second game of the doubleheader. He’s 0-3 with a 6.93 in five starts at Triple-A Albuquerque. ... RHP Yusmeiro Petit will be the Giants’ starter in the second game of the doubleheader. He’s 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. ... The Giants will add RHP Hunter Strickland to their roster as the 26th player for the doubleheader. At Triple-A Sacramento, Strickland is 1-1 with five saves and a 1.66 ERA in 15 games with three walks and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain, who has been on the disabled list all season because of a right flexor tendon strain, threw a bullpen session and, barring a setback, will pitch to hitters for the first time on Tuesday in Milwaukee.