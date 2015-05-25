Arenado leads Rockies’ rout of Giants

DENVER -- Nolan Arenado had four hits and four RBIs while finishing a double shy of the cycle, and Chad Bettis took a shutout into the ninth inning as the Colorado Rockies walloped the San Francisco Giants 11-2 Sunday.

Arenado, who also scored three runs, emphatically broke out of a slump as he tripled, singled and homered in his first three at-bats and singled in his fourth, tying his career high with his fifth four-hit game. Arenado has never hit for the cycle at any level and flied to center in the eighth in his final at-bat to finish 4-for-5 to fall short of becoming the eighth player to hit for the cycle in Rockies history.

He said he was focusing on Giants reliever George Kontos, whom he hadn’t faced in the game, and wasn’t thinking of the cycle until the fans started cheering when he came to the plate.

“These days I‘m just trying to get some hits and hit the ball hard. It’s been a rough couple weeks,” said Arenado, who entered the game with three hits in his past 27 at-bats and a season-low .257 average. “It’s nice to be able to contribute, and that’s my concern.”

The Rockies, who broke the game open with an eight-run fourth, managed a split of the four-game series while earning back-to-back victories for the first time since they won three straight games April 22-24.

Bettis (1-0) pitched 8 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a Rockies starter this season. He had never pitched more than six innings in any of his 10 previous career starts, including two this year after the Rockies recalled him 10 days ago from Triple-A Albuquerque.

“That was a big-time performance against a very good club,” Weiss said. “I was hoping to get him through that ninth to finish the deal, but he came up just a little bit short. The fastball command was real good. He added and subtracted with his fastball and threw the big slow hook he commanded for a strike also. And there’s so much separation (in speed) it makes it tough on a hitter.”

Giants left fielder Nori Aoki lined Bettis’ first pitch -- one of the few fastballs Bettis elevated -- just past his head and up the middle for a single. Bettis retired the next 11 batters he faced before walking first baseman Buster Posey in the fourth, moments before the Rockies blew the game open.

Colorado sent 11 batters to the plate in their biggest inning of the season, and on their way to building a 9-0 lead, the Rockies knocked out San Francisco starter Tim Hudson (2-4).

“I put us in a pretty bad spot,” Hudson said. “A long day yesterday (with rain delays before both games of a doubleheader), a lot of innings for my bullpen. I would have liked to have gone further into the game and gone further into the game and handed it over to the bullpen a lot later in the game. I didn‘t. I wasn’t very good today.”

The big inning included run-scoring singles by catcher Nick Hundley and second baseman Daniel Descalso, Bettis’ RBI groundout and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s two-run single with two outs and the bases loaded that finished Hudson.

Reliever Jean Machi entered, and Arenado drove his first pitch over the wall in left. It was Arenado’s eighth homer of the season.

Hudson, who turns 39 in July, owns 216 wins in his long career, but none of those victories came at Coors Field. Over 10 starts in Denver, Hudson is 0-3 with a 7.69 ERA.

The win was the second of Bettis’ career and his first as a starter. He finished with 104 pitches, 73 strikes as he gave up six hits and two walks with a career-high seven strikeouts. After Aoki’s leadoff single, Bettis did not yield another hit until third baseman Matt Duffy began the eighth with a single. Aoki opened the ninth with a double and scored when second baseman Joe Panik followed with a single.

Weiss visited the mound after first baseman Buster Posey’s single and left Bettis in the game. When first baseman Brandon Belt followed with a run-scoring double, Weiss turned to right-hander Brooks Brown to finish the game.

“It’s a shame that I couldn’t get it,” Bettis said. “But it all comes down to leaving pitches up in the zone. I felt like I was probably the most convicted and aggressive with every single pitch this year and delivery wise with intent. And it was nice to watch it unfold.”

NOTES: Giants 3B Casey McGehee was designated for assignment. RHP Hunter Strickland, who was the 26th man on San Francisco’s roster for Saturday’s doubleheader, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after the second game and then recalled Sunday, taking McGehee’s roster spot. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki played in his 1,000th major league game in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. ... If Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles, who left the first game of Saturday’s game with a sprained left big toe, is unable to make his next scheduled start Friday at Philadelphia, RHP David Hale would replace him. ... The game started 2 hours, 10 minutes late due to a weather delay.