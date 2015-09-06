Peavy plays stopper for Giants

DENVER -- Veteran Jake Peavy gave the struggling San Francisco Giants a decent start Saturday night. That was no surprise, but his offensive might was.

Peavy’s two-way effort helped the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 and break a seven-game losing streak, one short of their season high. The Giants also avoided losing eight straight games on the road for the first time since 2000.

Peavy (5-6) doubled twice, scoring one run in the fifth and driving in another in the sixth when the Giants increased their lead to 5-1. He had three singles in 24 at-bats and 12 strikeouts this season before his first double, and he became the first Giants pitcher with two doubles since Russ Ortiz had two Sept. 13, 2002, at San Diego.

Peavy made just one bad pitch. After holding the Rockies to one run and two hits through five innings, Peavy gave up a two-run homer to third baseman Nolan Arenado on a 1-2 fastball that trimmed the Giants’ lead to 5-3 and ended Peavy’s day after 5 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.

“He inspired everybody how he was pitching and how he was swinging the bat,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “It looked like he was determined to stop this streak, so good for him. A lot of guys did something to contribute.”

The Giants had not led in 43 innings, a dismal stretch that ended when first baseman Nick Noonan, whose contract was selected Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento, doubled home a run in the second with two outs. Noonan, a middle infielder, made his professional debut at first base, which he said he last played in Little League.

Center fielder Angel Pagan hit a home run just inside the right-field foul pole to give the Giants a 2-0 lead in the third. The home run was Pagan’s first since May 2, 2014, and ended a drought of 697 at-bats without a homer that was the longest among National League players.

Shortstop Jose Reyes tripled home a run in the bottom of that inning to make it 2-1.

Peavy led off the fifth with a double, and Gregor Blanco walked with one out. Both runners scored on a double by third baseman Matt Duffy that made it 4-1 and was the one pitch starter Chad Bettis (6-5) said he regretted.

Arenado’s homer was his 36th of the season, tying him with teammate Carlos Gonzalez for the National League lead. Arenado set a franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game, the longest streak in the majors since Baltimore’s Chris Davis homered in six straight Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Arenado is two games short of the major league record held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

“It’s funny. He’s kind of been in CarGo’s shadow here,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, referring to Gonzalez, who had tied a franchise record with five homers in his previous three games. “CarGo’s been on such a tear; he’s had all the attention. I didn’t realize Nolan had hit a home run in six straight games.”

The Giants added two runs in the seventh when right fielder Gregor Blanco homered off Jason Gurka and Noonan drew a bases-loaded walk from Scott Oberg.

The Giants had hit one homer -- by pitcher Ryan Vogelsong -- during their seven-game losing streak and had scored 15 runs during that skid, including six in their past four defeats. Led by Peavy, the Giants prevented the Rockies from winning a season-high-tying fourth straight game and and ended their own slide.

“You’re not promising anything, but you certainly know the situation your team’s in,” Peavy said. “This ballpark’s always crazy; you can never be sure of anything here.”

NOTES: Giants C Hector Sanchez left the game in the fourth with a left ankle sprain. He was getting X-rays after the game. The injury, which manager Bruce Bochy said did not look good, occurred when he lunged to reach first base on a sacrifice attempt. C Jackson Williams has been recalled from Double-A Richmond and will join the Giants on Sunday. ... Giants OF Nori Aoki was scheduled to start but called Giants trainer Dave Groeschner on Saturday morning and reported post-concussion symptoms. He will be examined by Dr. Michael Collins, a concussion specialist, in Pittsburgh... Giants RHP Matt Cain (right elbow nerve irritation) will make a second and final relief appearance Monday for Triple-A Sacramento. ... Giants 1B Brandon Belt received intravenous fluids before the game to treat a stomach illness and didn’t play. ... Giants C/1B Buster Posey was not in the lineup because of a recent heavy workload and being hit with a pitch in the back Friday night. But, when C Hector Sanchez left in the fourth with an ankle injury, Posey replaced him. ... 1B Nick Noonan made his first start since his contract was selected Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. ... Giants 2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) went 0-for-4 and played eight innings for Triple-A Sacramento. He will fly to Phoenix on Sunday and be activated Monday for the start of a series against Arizona. ... Giants C Andrew Susac had his sore right wrist examined by a hand specialist in San Francisco. He will be placed on the 60-day disabled, and the wrist, which has bothered him since spring training, will be immobilized. ... The Rockies will send LHP Kyle Freeland, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, to the Arizona Fall League. They still have to name an outfielder to play for the Salt River Rafters.