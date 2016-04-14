EditorsNote: Fixes Gonzalez’s stats

Arenado’s seven RBIs carry Rockies past Giants

DENVER -- Nolan Arenado had been searching for his hitting stroke, trying unsuccessfully to get into an offensive groove.

He accomplished that objective Wednesday night. Arenado led an extra-base barrage and had a career-high seven RBIs for the Colorado Rockies as they beat the San Francisco Giants 10-6.

Arenado, the Rockies’ cleanup hitter, entered the game hitting .222 with one double, two homers and five RBIs. He went 4-for-5 with two homers and finished a triple shy of the cycle while continuing to punish the Giants. Last season, Arenado hit 10 homers with 24 RBIs against them.

“When you’re not helping the team win and you’re losing, it kind of hurts a little bit,” Arenado said. “It’s so early; I‘m focusing on having quality at-bats and trying to hit the ball hard. Obviously I wasn’t doing that very well, but I knew it was going to come, and today it did.”

The Rockies unloaded a franchise-record-tying 12 extra-base hits, including a franchise-record four triples, and subjected Giants starter Jake Peavy to most of that damage. He worked four innings and allowed six runs on 11 hits, including six doubles, three triples and a homer.

The 10 extra-base hits allowed by Peavy (0-1) were the most in the San Francisco era of the Giants’ franchise. Over the past 50 years, only Peavy, Boston’s Curt Schilling in 2006 and Cleveland’s Luis Tiant in 1969 have allowed 10 extra-base hits in a game.

“The stuff was there, execution was just simply poor,” Peavy said. “Just hate giving the team that kind of hill to climb. ... Was ahead in counts. Got to get off the field with two outs.”

Carlos Gonzalez was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and RBI and extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games dating to last season. Trevor Story was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two triples on drives that would have been home runs before the fence in right-center was raised 8 feet 9 inches over the winter to a height of 16 feet 6 inches.

“I wasn’t really frustrated,” said Story, after tying the franchise high for triples in a game with the first two of his career. “I‘m happy anytime I hit the ball hard. Nitpicking with that is not really my style.”

Story’s first triple came with one out in the fourth, and Arenado drove him in with a two-out double that gave the Rockies a 6-2 lead. Rockies starter Jordan Lyles gave up three runs in the fifth. Trevor Brown doubled home the first run and took third on a grounder. Denard Span, who doubled home two runs in the third, drew a one-out walk, and Joe Panik hit a sacrifice fly.

Left fielder Gerardo Parra made an ill-advised throw home, allowing Span to take second. He scored when Hunter Pence hit a slow grounder just beyond second baseman DJ LeMahieu, a hit that finished Lyles after just 65 pitches.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss brought in left-hander Chris Rusin to face left-handed hitting Brandon Belt, who took a third strike.

“Rusin was huge, to come into that situation with Belt,” Weiss said. “I never want to go get a pitcher when he’s one out away from a win. I just didn’t feel good about the Belt matchup. I went and got Rusin and he gave us 2 1/3 perfect (innings).”

The Rockies made it 7-5 in sixth when Story tripled and scored on Gonzalez’s infield single. The Giants cut the lead to 7-6 when Belt homered off Miguel Castro with two outs in the eighth. But Arenado put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning.

After the leadoff man reached on second baseman Panik’s error and Story singled, Arenado connected off left-hander Josh Osich for his fourth homer of the season and sixth career multi-homer game. As soon as he made contact on what became a 410 foot blast to left, Arenado flipped his bat defiantly.

“Pure adrenaline,” Arenado said. “It was a close game. It kind of takes the wind out of the sails right there, and I was kind of pumped up.”

NOTES: Giants RHP Sergio Romo woke up Wednesday with a tender elbow and will be sent back to San Francisco on Thursday to be examined...Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu has hit safely in each of their eight games. ... Giants C Buster Posey didn’t play for the second straight game because of a bruised right instep. He tried running Wednesday afternoon, but the foot was still sore. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa will start Thursday in the series finale against the Giants on regular rest. RHP Christian Bergman had been announced as Colorado’s starter but instead will start Saturday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. De La Rosa was going to face the Cubs on Friday before the schedule was altered. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain), who will make his second rehab start on Friday for high-Class A Modesto, is likely to rejoin Colorado’s rotation on April 22 and start against the Dodgers. ... Giants C Trevor Brown, who entered Wednesday with a team-leading three home runs, had seven homers in 1,114 career minor league at-bats. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Brown is the first Giants rookie to hit three homers in his first three games of a season since Bobby Thomson in 1947.