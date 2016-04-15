EditorsNote: minor edits throughout

Rockies take down Giants with nine-run inning

DENVER -- The Colorado offense sputtered for four innings Thursday but came roaring to life in the fifth when the Rockies erupted for nine runs and beat the San Francisco Giants 11-6 in the rubber game of the series.

The win enabled the Rockies to go 3-3 on their first homestand of the season.

Colorado sent 13 batters to the plate during its game-breaking rally, which came out of nowhere.

Giants starter Matt Cain limited the Rockies to one single through four scoreless innings with five strikeouts before the Rockies strafed him in the fifth.

The Rockies’ nine-run inning was the biggest in franchise history against the Giants, who last allowed nine runs on April 7, 2013, against St. Louis in the fourth inning. Six of Colorado’s nine runs came with two outs.

Gerardo Parra led off the fifth with his first homer for the Rockies to tie the score at 1. Mark Reynolds followed with a double off the base off the wall in center. Then, with one out, Tony Wolters won a 10-pitch encounter with Cain (0-1) with a bloop single over third base.

“That made it tough,” Cain said. “He is doing the same thing I‘m doing. He’s trying to find a way to get a hit and I‘m trying to find a way to get him out. I made a good pitch and he did enough to get a hit.”

Wolters stole the first base of his career despite the Giants pitching out, putting two runners in scoring position for Rockies starting pitcher Jorge De La Rosa, whose single to short right field gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead. It was his second single of the game.

DJ LeMahieu doubled over the head of right fielder Hunter Pence. Cain loaded the bases by walking Carlos Gonzales on eight pitches and was lifted after throwing 91 pitches.

Chris Heston came on to face Nolan Arenado, who lined a two-run double off the wall in left to make it 5-3. After Parra was intentionally walked, Reynolds cleared the bases with his second double of the inning and Ben Paulsen singled to complete the scoring.

“I didn’t know we’d scored nine runs until I went back out to play defense and looked at the scoreboard,” Paulsen said. “I thought Parra hit the homer before (the fifth).”

De La Rosa rebounded against San Francisco after giving up 15 hits, seven walks and 12 runs in 8 2/3 innings in his first two starts. He held the Giants to one unearned run through six innings with seven strikeouts.

“I thought he used his fastball better today,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Still had the changeup today, the real good one, but I thought he pitched better with his fastball than he had the previous two outings. That was more like him and we needed some length out of that start today.”

The Giants began to claw back against De La Rosa and Justin Miller in the seventh, and Brandon Belt’s two-run homer off Chad Qualls in the eighth cut the Rockies’ lead to 9-6.

But Carlos Gonzalez, to that point the only Rockies hitter without a hit, doubled home two runs in the eighth.

NOTES: Giants 2B Joe Panik entered the game in the eighth inning. He had been held out of the lineup after falling on his hip Wednesday night while trying to make a catch in short right field. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was placed on the 15-day disabled list with turf toe on his left foot and will wear a boot on his foot for four or five days. He suffered the injury diving back into second base Wednesday night in the eighth inning and didn’t take the field in the ninth. C Dustin Garneau was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Blackmon’s roster spot. ... Rockies C Nick Hundley was undergoing concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from a foul tip that twisted his mask sideways in the ninth inning in Wednesday’s game. ... Giants RHP Sergio Romo, who reported with elbow soreness Wednesday, returned to San Francisco where he was diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain and will not pick up a ball for two weeks. He was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Monday. RHP Cory Gearrin will move into the eighth-inning role. ... Giants C Buster Posey was back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the series due to a bruised right foot, but was removed for precautionary reasons in the seventh. He sustained the injury Sunday when he was struck on his right instep with a foul tip. ... Giants SS Brandon Crawford left the game in the seventh inning with right hip soreness and will be evaluated Friday. ... Giants INF Ehire Adrianza stayed in at shortstop after pinch hitting in the seventh but left in the eighth with a sore left foot. X-rays were negative and he will be evaluated Friday.