Preview: Giants at Royals

Billy Butler’s blistering performance at the plate has kept the Kansas City Royals within striking distance of first place in the American League Central while improving their standing in the race for the second wild card. The Royals vie for their sixth consecutive win on Saturday when they play the second contest of a three-game interleague set against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Butler homered and drove in three runs in Friday’s 4-2 series-opening victory to improve to 11-for-19 during Kansas City’s winning streak.

Victorious in 13 of their last 16 contests, the Royals have taken hold of the second wild card and reside just 2 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the American League Central. “We want to win the division,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters. “The wild card is Plan B. We stay focused on Plan A.” San Francisco has dropped three of four to dip to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip and sits 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSBA (San Francisco), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (8-8, 2.74 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (10-6, 3.43)

Hudson overcame an early two-run homer and settled for a no-decision after allowing three runs in five innings against the New York Mets on Monday. After a sizzling start to the season, the 39-year-old has been victimized by limited run support to drop six of his last seven decisions. Hudson owns a 3-3 career mark versus the Royals, but hasn’t faced them since 2004 when he was pitching with Oakland.

Shields recorded his first victory in nearly a month after allowing two solo homers and two other hits in eight innings en route to a 4-2 triumph over the Athletics on Sunday. The 32-year-old has felt comfortable on the road with a 7-2 mark, but is just 3-4 in front of the home folks while allowing the opposition to bat .283 against him. Shields, who has yet to face San Francisco in his career, has yielded just nine earned runs in his last 40 2/3 innings.

1. San Francisco INF Matt Duffy paid immediate dividends with an RBI single among his two hits after the team placed 1B Brandon Belt on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

2. Royals 2B Omar Infante is 8-for-23 with five runs scored in his last five contests.

3. Giants 3B Joaquin Arias had a pair of doubles on Friday for his first hits since July 29.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Giants 2