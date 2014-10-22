Preview: Giants at Royals

Hunter Pence has slammed his first homer of the postseason and now looks to help the San Francisco Giants take a 2-0 series lead when they visit the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday. Pence hit a two-run homer in a three-run first inning to fuel the offense in Game 1 and reached base four times as San Francisco rolled to a 7-1 victory. “He’s a tireless worker and he’s the lowest-maintenance player I’ve ever had,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said afterward.

San Francisco starter Jake Peavy has seen a lot of the Royals while pitching in the American League and possesses a 5-7 record and 4.97 ERA in 14 starts. “They’re still the same guys, just a little more refined and obviously a lot more confident than they were at any point that I faced them in Chicago,” Peavy said in his Tuesday press conference. “And they were formidable, even when we faced them – the Chicago White Sox didn’t have much success here.” Royals catcher Salvador Perez homered in the seventh of the opener for the lone run allowed by Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (1-0, 1.86 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-0, 4.85)

Peavy is making his second World Series start as he made one for Boston last season and gave up two runs in four innings. He hasn’t made it through six innings in either start this postseason but has allowed just six hits in 9 2/3 innings while continuing to fit in well with his new team. “With his experiences and knowledge, he really has, I think, just ramped up the intensity and the focus on these guys,” Bochy said. “Jake, as you know, when he pitches, he’s all in.”

Ventura has been placed in the No. 2 role by manager Ned Yost, who has no concern over how the 23-year-old rookie will handle the spotlight. “He’s a special kid because as young as he is and as good as his stuff is, his composure is off the charts and his competitiveness is off the charts,” Yost said in his Tuesday press conference. “So you combine all those things together and you’ve got a pretty special guy that’s going to step on that mound.” Ventura last pitched Oct. 11 when he worked 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval has reached base in 24 consecutive postseason games, tied for fourth-longest streak behind Miguel Cabrera (31, 2011-13), Chase Utley (27, 2007-09) and Boog Powell (25, 1966-71).

2. Kansas City DH Billy Butler is 14-for-33 with three homers and eight RBIs against Peavy.

3. San Francisco leadoff hitter Gregor Blanco is 4-for-11 with three walks and five runs scored over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Giants 2