Preview: Giants at Royals

The Kansas City Royals hope returning home will revitalize their title chances, while the San Francisco Giants aim to clinch their third crown in five seasons when the teams clash in Game 6 on Tuesday. San Francisco has scored the last 15 runs while winning two straight games to take a 3-2 lead and is looking to become the second National League team in history to win three titles in a five-year span. The St. Louis Cardinals – 1942, ’44, ’46 – are the lone team to do so.

The Royals and Giants split two games in Kansas City to begin the series, but the Royals believe they have an edge when playing at home. “We like our stadium and the way the dimensions of our field works,” first baseman Eric Hosmer told reporters. “We definitely enjoy going back home, and we’re just going to take it a game at a time and worry about Game 6.” San Francisco’s Hunter Pence has gone 9-for-19 with a homer, six runs scored and five RBIs to put his name in the MVP conversation along with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (1-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-0, 4.42)

Peavy was charged with four runs in five-plus innings while losing Game 2 to drop to 1-4 with a 7.05 ERA in eight career postseason starts. Manager Bruce Bochy continues to profess his confidence in Peavy, who maintains he’s not feeling apprehension due to his postseason struggles. “I’m really excited about the opportunity, I really am,” Peavy said in a press conference. “I never thought it would happen any other way. That’s not who I am.”

Ventura received a no-decision in Game 2 when he gave up two runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old rookie has been Kansas City’s best starter in the postseason with a fastball that often tops 100 miles per hour. “He’s not your typical rookie,” Hosmer told reporters. “He’s absolutely fearless out there. He has confidence in himself and his pitches, and when he’s firing strikes – just like he was the other day – he’s pretty tough to hit.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Billy Butler (3-for-7) will be back in the lineup with the contest in the American League ballpark.

2. San Francisco 3B Pablo Sandoval is 8-for-22 with three multi-hit performances in the series.

3. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon is 2-for-20 - two doubles - in the series and just 8-for-47 in the postseason.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Giants 3