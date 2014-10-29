Preview: Giants at Royals

Kansas City avoided elimination with a convincing victory and either the Royals or visiting San Francisco Giants will be crowned champions when Game 7 of the World Series is held on Wednesday. San Francisco was in position to win the series in Game 6, but the Royals racked up 15 hits and rolled to a 10-0 victory. Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is available for relief duty in the finale as San Francisco looks to win its third title in five seasons.

The Giants have struggled to get strong outings from their starters when Bumgarner doesn’t pitch and Game 6 starter Jake Peavy lasted just 1 1/3 innings while being charged with five runs. Kansas City has won two of its three home games in the series as the lineup has a different feel to it when it includes designated hitter Billy Butler. “Billy is a big presence in that lineup offensively for us,” Royals manager Ned Yost said in a press conference. “Right in the middle of the lineup, he’s been a proven run producer and it’s just a big comfort level having him back in there.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (0-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (1-0, 2.70)

Hudson took the loss in Game 3 when he gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in his first career World Series start. He has walked just one hitter in 19 1/3 postseason innings while striking out 15. Hudson has found victories hard to come by in the postseason as he is 1-4 with a 3.53 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts).

Guthrie defeated Hudson in Game 3 when he allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He said he is ready to the task of pitching in a Game 7 as Kansas City looks for its first title since 1985. “I feel like I’m in as good of shape and in as good position to pitch well as I’ve been all season long,” Guthrie said in his Tuesday press conference. “And that’s a good place to be, to not have to worry about being fatigued or not have to worry about any lingering soreness.”

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco is attempting to be the first team to win a Game 7 on the road since the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Baltimore Orioles in 1979.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer had two hits Tuesday to raise his postseason total to 20, tying the franchise mark set by Willie Wilson (1985).

3. Giants C Buster Posey is 4-for-22 in the World Series and doesn’t have an extra-base hit in the postseason.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Giants 5