Preview: Giants at Royals

Four-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday as the San Francisco Giants return to Kansas City for the first time since the 2014 World Series to begin a two-game interleague series with the Royals. Posey, who was beaned by a fastball in a game against Arizona on April 10, will likely serve as the team's designated hitter as he eases his way back into action.

"It gives him three more extra days (counting Thursday's off day)," manager Bruce Bochy told The San Jose Mercury News of the 30-year-old Posey (team-leading .333 batting average), who has seen the Giants drop two in a row to Colorado and four of six in his absence to fall into the cellar of the National League West. Streaky Kansas City is back on the upswing as it followed its second three-game slide of the season by winning four in a row, capped by outscoring the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 in a sweep over the weekend. Alcides Escobar highlighted his three-hit performance with an RBI single in the ninth inning of Sunday's 1-0 triumph, marking just his third multi-hit effort of the season. Former World Series MVP Salvador Perez, who ended the 2014 Fall Classic with a popup, had two hits in that contest and has reached base safely in 11 of 12 games in 2017.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (1-0, 4.82 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (0-1, 6.52)

After sputtering in his season debut, Cain provided a bit of insurance on his hold as the team's fifth starter by picking up the win following a strong performance in a 6-2 win against the Arizona on Wednesday. The 32-year-old yielded one run on five hits in as many innings as he attempts to turn the tables from his 5.77 ERA and 1.52 WHIP since 2015. Cain, who is likely to receive every opportunity to hold off left-hander Ty Blach given his $21 million salary this season, has kept struggling Brandon Moss under wraps as he owns just a .176 batting average in 17 career at-bats.

Hammel has limped out of the box after signing a two-year, $16 million deal in offseason, a move designed to shore up the starting rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura. The 34-year-old answered a four-walk performance in his season debut by yielding four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of an 8-3 setback versus Oakland on Wednesday. Hammel has pitched well (3.17 ERA) despite winless results in 11 career appearances against San Francisco, getting the better of Denard Span (2-for-19) and Posey (2-for-11) while struggling versus Nick Hundley (7-for-18) and Hunter Pence (6-for-19).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pence has followed a six-game hitting streak by going 0-for-7 in his last two contests.

2. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain has 10 hits and walked four times during his six-game on-base streak.

3. Giants 3B Eduardo Nunez is 1-for-12 on the heels of a four-hit performance against Arizona on April 11.

PREDICTION: Royals 2, Giants 1