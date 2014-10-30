(Updated: RECASTS lede to ADD Bumgarner winning MVP in lede RECASTS graph 2, sentence 2 to reflect Bumgarner earned save ADDS last note)

Giants 3, Royals 2: World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings of relief and Michael Morse drove in two runs, including the tiebreaking single, as visiting San Francisco edged Kansas City in Game 7 to win its third championship in five seasons.

Pablo Sandoval had three hits and scored twice and Brandon Belt and Hunter Pence had two hits apiece for the Giants, who are the first road team to win a Game 7 since the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Baltimore Orioles in 1979. Bumgarner entered in the fifth and allowed two hits in a 68-pitch effort to earn the save and lower his career World Series ERA to 0.25, the latest performance coming on two days’ rest after he pitched a shutout in Sunday’s Game 5.

The left-hander allowed a leadoff single to Omar Infante in the fifth and retired the next 14 batters en route to increasing his World Series ledger to one run allowed in 36 career innings. Bumgarner struck out Eric Hosmer to start the ninth and retired Billy Butler on a foul pop to first before Alex Gordon singled and advanced to third on an error by center fielder Gregor Blanco prior to Salvador Perez fouling out to third to end it.

Sandoval reached on an infield hit against Jeremy Guthrie (1-1) to start the fourth and Pence followed with a single. Guthrie retried the next hitter before being replaced by Kelvin Herrera and Morse greeted him with an RBI single to right to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

San Francisco loaded the bases in the second as Sandoval was hit by a pitch and Pence and Brandon Belt followed with singles before Morse and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to give the Giants a 2-0 advantage. Kansas City tied it in the bottom of the inning as Gordon drilled a run-scoring double and Infante hit a tying sacrifice fly later in the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bumgarner set a record by pitching 52 2/3 innings in a single postseason, while Sandoval set a postseason mark with 26 hits. … Kansas City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk. … Guthrie was charged with three runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings while San Francisco’s Tim Hudson lasted only 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and three hits. ... Jeremy Affeldt (2-0), who relieved Hudson and yielded one hit in 2 1/3 innings, was awarded the victory in an official scoring change well after the game ended after Bumgarner was originally credited with the win.