Shields, Royals blank Giants 5-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Kansas City Royals acquired James Shields in a December 2012 trade with Tampa Bay, it was to pitch in big games and bring a winning attitude to the clubhouse.

Shields is doing his part in 2014.

Shields pitched a four-hitter and the Royals topped the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

Shields (11-6) gave up three singles and a double -- the latter to second baseman Joe Panik. Shields has allowed eight hits and two runs in 17 innings in two August starts.

“I was locating my fastball and mixing up pitches pretty well and taking advantage of those guys swinging the bat. They were aggressive,” said Shields, who threw 109 pitches as he logged his ninth career shutout. “When you’re going toe-to-toe with Huddy (Tim Hudson), he’s a special player. I‘m glad we got the win.”

The Royals scored four runs in the seventh and chased Hudson (8-9).

“They’re a quality lineup, top to bottom,” Hudson said. “They came in playing some pretty good baseball and having good at-bats.”

The seventh inning included doubles by first baseman Billy Butler and third baseman Mike Moustakas. Right fielder Lorenzo Cain, center fielder Jarrod Dyson and shortstop Alcides Escobar contributed run-producing singles.

Hudson was charged with three runs on six hits in six-plus innings.

The Royals (62-53) have won 14 of 17 and inched to within 1 1/2 games of American League Central division front-runner Detroit.

Shields limited the Giants (62-55) to three hits in the first five innings and got better as the game progressed.

Giants left fielder Gregor Blanco singled to center with two outs in the second inning for the first hit. Blanco entered the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs against Shields.

Center fielder Angel Pagan put down a bunt single with two outs in the third inning. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval dumped a single to right center in the fourth inning but was quickly erased when designated hitter Michael Morse grounded into a double play.

The Giants did get a runner to second base in the fifth inning when Panik walked and advanced on Shields’ wild pitch. The inning ended with shortstop Matt Duffy grounding out.

“He was tough,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Shields. “He had four pitches going and he was hitting his spots. We just couldn’t get anything going. You have to tip your cap to him. We battled. We hit a few balls hard but couldn’t get a rally started.”

Hudson, who leads all active pitchers with 213 victories, limited the Royals to one single in the first four innings.

However, left fielder Alex Gordon ended the scoreless duel by leading off the fifth inning with a home run on a 2-0 offering from Hudson.

“Gordy’s home run won it for us,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The four in the seventh just made my job a lot easier.”

It was Nebraska night at Kauffman Stadium and Gordon was an All-American with the Cornhuskers. After the game, Gordon led the crowd in the Nebraska fight song.

“I heard it was pretty bad,” Gordon said. “Guys were giving me a hard time. It was kind of awkward, but I tried my best. They responded well, so even though it wasn’t very good for me they picked me up.”

NOTES: Giants C Hector Sanchez, who is on the concussion list, had to leave a rehab game with Triple-A Fresno after three innings Friday after taking a foul tip off the mask. ... SS Brandon Crawford, who is 2-for-25 in his last seven games, was held out of the Giants’ lineup. Rookie Matt Duffy, who had two hits Friday while playing second base, started at shortstop. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Sunday, beat the Diamondbacks in his previous start Tuesday for his first victory since June 3. Left-handers are hitting only .146 off Duffy. ... RHP Greg Holland becomes the fourth closer in Royals history to log at least 100 saves. The others are Jeff Montgomery (304), Dan Quisenberry (238) and Joakim Soria (160).