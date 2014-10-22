Bumgarner, Giants cruise in World Series opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This is October ball, not an August game.

In the World Series opener, San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner did not pitch the way he did in August against Kansas City, and Royals right-hander James Shields certainly did not match his performance from Aug. 9, when he shut out the Giants on four hits.

Bumgarner allowed three hits over seven innings, and Hunter Pence hit a two-run homer in the first as the Giants toppled the Royals 7-1 Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series.

Bumgarner’s major-league-record postseason road scoreless streak was snapped at 32 1/3 innings in the seventh when catcher Salvador Perez homered into the Royals’ bullpen. Bumgarner, who lost to the Royals on Aug. 8, when he yielded four runs on seven hits, retired 12 batters in a row before Perez’s two-out blast.

”It’s tough not to pay attention to a streak when you’ve got it going,“ Bumgarner said. ”I don’t care. I‘m not here trying to set records and keep streaks going, but you do know about it. But tonight, that was the last thing on my mind. We’re up 7-0, so I‘m just trying to compete and go after guys and be aggressive.

“Perez is a big, strong kid. It was a pretty good pitch.”

Bumgarner had not allowed a playoff run on the road since Brian McCann’s solo home run on Oct. 11, 2010, at Atlanta. Bumgarner gave up one run, walked one and struck out five Tuesday.

“He was on top of his game, hitting sports, a good fastball going, but his secondary pitches were good, too,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

The Royals won their first eight playoff games this year and 11 straight dating to 1985, but they were overwhelmed by the Giants, who are trying to win their third World Series in five years. The winner of Game 1 has won 69 of the 109 World Series (63.3 percent), including 15 of the past 17.

“We didn’t expect to come in here and sweep the San Francisco Giants,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They swung the bats really well. Bumgarner, he was dynamite. Man, was he good tonight.”

Pence began the night 0-for-11 against Shields, but the right fielder homered in the first with third baseman Pablo Sandoval aboard, then doubled off Shields to lead off the fourth.

Shields was shaky from the beginning, and the Giants took advantage to score three runs on five hits in the first, highlighted by Pence’s two-out, two-run homer.

“It wasn’t my night,” Shields said. “My fastball was up in the zone in the first inning.”

Center fielder Gregor Blanco, a former Royal, began the San Francisco first with a single to shallow center. Catcher Buster Posey’s one-out single put runners on the corners. Sandoval doubled down the right field line, scoring Blanco, but Posey was out at the plate trying to score from first. Sandoval’s 11 postseason doubles are a club record, and he extended his streak of reaching base to 24 consecutive postseason games.

Pence, a 2014 All-Star who played in all 162 games, homered to center on a full-count pitch, providing the Giants with a 3-0 advantage. Pence, who hit a puny .074 with two RBIs in the final 14 regular-season games, has reached base safely in 14 straight postseason games.

“It’s a definitely a good feeling to come out and play the way we did here,” Pence said. “It was a lot of days before both teams played. I think Blanco’s leadoff at-bat really was amazing. Not only that first inning, but also the way Madison came out and pitched the way he did, getting us in pretty quick innings. It settles you into the ballgame and makes it feel pretty good.”

The Royals loaded the bases in the third but came away empty against Bumgarner, who struck out shortstop Alcides Escobar and right fielder Nori Aoki for the first two outs.

“Those strikeouts situations, we were going for them and trying to keep them off the board,” Bumgarner said. “That’s nice. That is one of my favorite things to be able to do in baseball is to work through a situation like that one.”

Third baseman Mike Moustakas, who doubled in the inning, said, “When you’ve got a guy like that with runners in scoring position and nobody out, those are important runs that you’ve got to find ways to push across. We just didn’t get it done.”

First baseman Eric Hosmer grounded out to end the inning.

“We can’t leave runners in scoring position on base especially against a guy like that,” Hosmer said. “We’ve got to cash in.”

Shields did not record an out in the fourth inning.

Pence led off with a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Belt walked, and Morse’s RBI single finished Shields, who was replaced by left-hander Danny Duffy.

Pinch hitter Juan Perez’s sacrifice bunt moved Belt and Morse up 90 feet. Duffy, who had not pitched in 19 days, then walked shortstop Brandon Crawford and Blanco to bring Belt home, putting the Royals in a 5-0 hole.

Shields, who can become a free agent after the World Series and is known as “Big Game James,” retired only nine of the 16 batters he faced and was charged with five runs on seven hits, a walk and a wild pitch in three-plus innings. In four 2014 playoff starts, Shields has allowed 15 runs and 28 hits in 18 innings for a 7.50 ERA.

The Giants added two superfluous runs in the seventh, which included second baseman Joe Panik’s run-producing triple and an RBI single from Sandoval. The San Francisco third baseman collected multiple hits for the fifth time in 11 playoff games this year.

“We saw the way other teams faced their pitching staff,” Blanco said. “They were rushing and swinging at pretty much everything. We just needed to make (Shields) throw strikes. I told myself if I got on base I was going to be aggressive.”

NOTES: INF Jayson Nix was added to the Royals’ World Series roster in place of rookie INF Christian Colon, who was on the AL Championship Series roster. Nix was last on the roster for the wild-card victory over the Oakland A‘s. ... Royals manager Ned Yost said RHP Jeremy Guthrie would start Friday and LHP Jason Vargas on Saturday. ... Giants veteran RHP Jake Peavy and Royals rookie RHP Yordano Ventura will start Wednesday.