Heading for 7: Royals rout Giants, even World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In Ned Yost’s pregame media session Tuesday, one reporter began asking, “Since there is no tomorrow ...”

The Kansas City Royals manager immediately interrupted him.

“There is tomorrow,” Yost said.

For the Royals, just like Annie, there is tomorrow.

Rookie Yordano Ventura threw seven scoreless innings, and Kansas City bombarded the San Francisco Giants 10-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night, evening the World Series at three games apiece.

For the first time since 2011 and only the fourth time in 20 years, there will be a Game 7 in the World Series. The title will be decided Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Ventura, a 23-year-old right-hander armed with a 100 mph fastball, muted the Giants’ offense on three hits and five walks, three of the free passes in the third inning. He struck out four en route to the victory. Ventura became just the second rookie since 1948 to throw at least seven shutout innings in a World Series start. The other was Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner in 2010.

The Royals’ seven-run second inning gave Ventura plenty of support.

“I felt comfortable with that lead,” Ventura said with teammate Christian Colon acting as his interpreter. “Obviously, it was a big lead, but at the same time I didn’t want to change anything. I kind of treated it like it was a 0-0 game. I stayed aggressive, and I wanted to stay aggressive. But clearly that gave me some room to work. I wanted to do a good job and give the bullpen the rest they needed.”

The Royals unleashed a franchise-postseason-record 15 hits, with six players registering two hits apiece. Six Kansas City hitters collected doubles, third baseman Mike Moustakas homered, and center fielder Lorenzo Cain drove in three runs.

Kansas City relievers Jason Frasor and Tim Collins finished off the shutout, each throwing a scoreless innings after Ventura exited following a 100-pitch effort.

”Awesome,“ Yost said of Ventura’s outing. ”I don’t really know what more to say. You’ve got a 23-year-old kid pitching the biggest game that this stadium has seen in 29 years with our backs against the wall, and he goes out there in complete command of his emotions with great stuff and throws seven shutout innings.

“We’ve talked all along about how special he is, but this just shows you can’t be on a bigger stage than he was on tonight.”

The Royals exploded for postseason single-inning highs of seven runs and eight hits in the second and chased Giants starter Jake Peavy, who retired only four of the 11 batters he faced.

Left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez began the inning with singles. Moustakas, who was moved up one in the batting order, rifled a double to right, scoring Gordon.

After second baseman Omar Infante struck out, shortstop Alcides Escobar tapped a slow roller to the right side and beat first baseman Brandon Belt to the bag for an infield single. The slow-footed Perez remained at third on the play, loading the bases for right fielder Nori Aoki, who was hitless in his first nine World Series at-bats.

Aoki speared a grounder under third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s glove for a two-run single that finished Peavy.

Kauffman Stadium continues to be horror house for Peavy, where he is 1-7 with a 7.28 ERA, the highest ERA among active pitchers with a minimum of 40 innings there. He gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been through one of those innings,” Peavy said. “It seemed long. It seemed like we couldn’t catch a break. I don’t know how many times in a 13-year career you break three bats (in one inning) and don’t get even one out. Unfortunately, the way it played out, it wasn’t my night.”

Yusmeiro Petit, who threw three scoreless innings Saturday against the Royals to pick up the victory in relief and had thrown 12 scoreless innings in postseason play, replaced Peavy, trying to hold the score at 3-0.

Instead, Petit surrendered a two-run single to Cain, a two-run double to first baseman Eric Hosmer and a run-producing double to designated hitter Billy Butler, hiking the lead to 7-0.

”Guys just kept moving the line, making Peavy work, and when Petit came in, we just kept the line moving,“ Butler said. ”We were squaring balls up. We hit a lot of balls hard that inning. We were making them come in the zone. We weren’t chasing anything. It was a whole team effort.

“We didn’t let them hang around. That was a statement for us because the longer you let them hang around, the more confidence you give them. If they win that game, they’re clinching. Their confidence is definitely high going into that game. For our offense to do that early in the game was huge for us.”

After the 32-minute inning, Ventura saw his control abandon him. He walked shortstop Brandon Crawford, center fielder Gregor Blanco and second baseman Joe Panik to load the bases with one out in the third. However, Ventura got Buster Posey to swing at a first-pitch, 97 mph fastball, and the San Francisco catcher grounded into a double play.

“You’re not going to give your best hitter the take there,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “If he gets a pitch he can handle, gets you back in the game. If he does get a big hit, Petit goes back out there, but at that point, I wanted to keep him available (for Wednesday).”

The Royals padded their lead with another run in the third. Infante and Cain stroked ground-rule doubles off Jean Machi, the third San Francisco pitcher. Every Royals starter had at least one hit by one out in the third.

Kansas City made it 9-0 in the fifth when Escobar’s double scored Infante.

Machi exited after three innings and 51 pitches. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk.

Hunter Strickland, who in Game 2 gave up a two-run homer to Infante and got into a shouting match with Perez without retiring a batter, surrendered a solo home run to Moustakas in the seventh on a 2-2 offering. It was Moustakas’ fifth postseason homer, breaking Willie Aikens’ franchise single-season record of four, set in 1980.

“It’s a good feeling, but I’d trade it for a ring,” Moustakas said.

The home run was the sixth Strickland allowed in the postseason, a major league record for a reliever in a single postseason.

”Each day is separate from the other,“ Giants right fielder Hunter Pence said. ”You learn from this. The only thing results do is teach you lessons. This one was their night.

“We’re going to have a beautiful Game 7 for all baseball fans around the world. We all work really hard to win four games in the World Series. That’s how you get crowned a champion, so it’s a beautiful opportunity.”

NOTES: The last World Series Game 7 won by the visiting team was in 1979, when the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the Orioles in Baltimore. ... Two veteran right-handers, the Giants’ Tim Hudson and the Royals’ Jeremy Guthrie, will be the starters for Game 7. “And (Guthrie will) be backed up with everybody we’ve got,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. In Game 3, Guthrie picked up the 3-2 victory. ... The Royals and Giants both qualified for the postseason as wild cards. Other wild-card World Series winners were the Florida Marlins in 1997 and 2003, the Anaheim Angels 2002, the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. ... The Giants have never lost a postseason series under manager Bruce Bochy. ... There was a moment of silence prior to the game for St. Louis Cardinals OF Oscar Taveras and his girlfriend, Edilia Arvelo, who died in a car accident Sunday in the Dominican Republic.