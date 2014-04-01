San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The San Francisco Giants believe they have a little more pop in the lineup with the addition of left fielder Mike Morse and a healthy center fielder Angel Pagan this season, and they played that way in the season opener Monday.

San Francisco rallied from 6-2 and 7-3 deficits to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 with a two-out, tiebreaking, two-run home run by catcher and cleanup hitter Buster Posey in the ninth inning at Chase Field.

First baseman Brandon Belt, who batted second, also had a bases-empty homer among his three hits.

Manager Bruce Bochy installed switch-hitting third baseman Pablo Sandoval as his No. 3 hitter, and he plans to use Posey, right fielder Hunter Pence and Morse as the Nos. 4-5-6 hitters, at least until he sees how it works. Bochy said he is not concerned that all three of them hit right-handed.

“They are three good right-handed hitters,” Bochy said. “They are not guys I am planning on platooning. I am OK with that. There at the top of the order, we are balanced pretty good. Those three guys, if you look at Morse’s splits, they are pretty balanced. Posey, Pence, too. I‘m comfortable with those three right there.”

Posey, who has six career homers at Chase Field, is a career .343 hitter against lefties and a .294 batter against righties. Morse hits .280 against righties and .284 against lefties. Pence has a .284 mark against righties, .289 against lefties.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey has a thing about Chase Field -- six of his nine career home runs against the Diamondbacks have come in Phoenix, including his tiebreaking, two-run homer off RHP Addison Reed with two outs in the ninth inning Monday. “I’d never faced him before, spring training or anything, just trying to get a pitch I could handle,” Posey said.

--1B Brandon Belt has hit five of his last 19 home runs against the D-backs after socking a solo home run in the sixth inning Monday off RHP Brandon McCarthy. Belt had game-tying and game-winning homers in the first five weeks of the 2013 season against the D-backs. He hit a career-high 17 homers last year.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt, who opened the season on the disabled list with a strained right knee, continues to throw and is expected to rejoin the Giants when he is eligible on April 9, the second game of a nine-game homestand. “Pretty comfortable with the leg right now,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Barring any setbacks, he’s not too far. When we get off this road trip, he will be knocking on the door.”

--2B Marco Scutaro (back) is unlikely to join the D-backs’ Triple-A Fresno team when the minor league season starts Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy said Monday. Scutaro had only two plate appearances this spring. Joaquin Arias started at second base in the opener in place of Scutaro, who made his first All-Star team in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Buster came through for us in a big way, and that’s what you hope the guys in the middle of the order do.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after C Buster Posey’s tiebreaking, two-run, ninth-inning homer led the Giants to a 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks in the season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised left knee) was hit by a comebacker March 28. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to make his April 3 start as scheduled.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez