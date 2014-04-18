San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

Pablo Sandoval might lose his job as the San Francisco Giants’ No. 3 hitter.

The third baseman was 0-for-4 and struck out in a pivotal eighth-inning bat with one out and two runners on base. The Giants fell 2-1 to the Dodgers in Thursday’s series finale, their seventh straight one-run outcome, their most since 1910.

“Maybe I’ll drop him down in the order,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, “try to take some pressure off him.”

Sandoval is hitting .175 (11-for-63) and obviously uncomfortable at the plate, though he did hit a decisive single in the Giants’ win Wednesday.

“He’s a good hitter,” said Bochy, knowing Sandoval is showing it.

Perhaps it’s the contract talk. Sandoval can be a free agent after the season, and his agent and the Giants engaged in negotiations for an extension before general manager Brian Sabean recently tabled talks.

“You can’t let that be a distraction,” Bochy said.

Sandoval said he’s trying to focus on what’s happening between the lines but wouldn’t fight getting demoted in the lineup.

“I try to stay humble,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 0-2, 4.00) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-2, 3.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Brandon Crawford was out of the starting lineup a second straight day with a tight hamstring, but entered as a pinch hitter and made the final out. He had a seven-game hit streak ended with the flyout.

--CF Angel Pagan was on the bench with knee soreness, replaced by Gregor Blanco, but pinch hit and grounded out. He’s among the league leaders in multiple-hit games (eight) and hits (22). On a team that’s struggling with runners in scoring position, Pagan is hitting .389 (7-for-18) in those situations. Manager Bruce Bochy said it’s possible Pagan could return to the lineup Friday.

--LHP Jeremy Affeldt was activated from the disabled list and made his season debut, pitching the eighth and ninth innings and surrendering one hit. He missed 14 games with a right knee sprain.

--RHP Jean Machi notched three wins in relief in the Giants’ first 15 games, becoming the first San Francisco reliever with that many relief victories 15 games into a season since Bob Shaw in 1964. The San Francisco franchise record for relievers is 14, reached by Stu Miller in 1961 and Frank Linzy in 1969.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All three 9games of a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers) could’ve gone either way. We had them on the ropes in the eighth and ninth. Their starter did a good job, changing speeds and hitting his spots. We couldn’t do much offensively. It’s good to get the series.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after losing the third game of a series against the Dodgers on Thursday after taking the first two.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brandon Crawford (tight hamstring) was out of the starting lineup a second straight day April 17, but entered as a pinch hitter.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco