San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants Friday night played their eighth straight one-run game in their 2-1 loss to the Padres.

To get a perspective of what that means, look at the record book. The last time the Giants played in eight straight games decided by one run was Aug. 11-17, 1910 -- or 48 years before they moved from New York to San Francisco.

The Giants are 4-4 in those eight, one-run decisions.

San Francisco is struggling to score runs.

They were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Friday night in San Diego and are 7-for-56 (.125) in RISP situations over the last seven games and 15-for-85 (.176) over the past 11 games.

First baseman Brandon Belt’s ninth-inning homer Friday night prevented San Francisco from being shut out in a second straight start by right-hander Matt Cain, who fell to 0-3 despite a 2.88 ERA.

The Giants have scored just two runs in their last 19 innings and just four in their last 26.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants RHP Tim Hudson (2-0, 2.35 ERA) at Padres LHP Eric Stults (0-2, 5.52 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Hector Sanchez didn’t make the most of getting a chance to start Friday when Buster Posey was given a day off. At the plate, Sanchez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a double-play grounder on a 2-and-0 pitch with runners on first and second and no one out in the seventh. And his first-inning passed ball allowed the Padres first run to score, although it could just as easily been ruled a wild pitch against RHP Matt Cain.

--SS Brandon Crawford started Friday night, although he felt tightness in his right hamstring before the game. Crawford, who entered the game hitting .311, was 0-for-3.

--RHP Matt Cain is somewhat snake-bit against the Padres. Although he didn’t allow an earned run Friday night, he fell to 7-12 lifetime against the Padres despite a career 3.04 ERA in 32 starts. Eleven of the 79 runs the Padres have scored against Cain are unearned. He is 2-2 against the Padres over his last eight starts despite a 2.17 ERA. The Giants are 12-20 against the Padres when Cain starts.

--3B Pablo Sandoval was 1-for-4 at Petco Park Friday night. He is a career .309 hitter at Petco Park with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 46 games. Last season, he hit .442 at Petco Park with four homers and 11 RBIs in 43 at-bats over 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to do too much on that at-bat.” - C Hector Sanchez, who struck out to end the game with the tying run on second Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brandon Crawford (tight hamstring) was out of the starting lineup a second straight day April 17, but entered as a pinch hitter. He started April 18, although he felt tightness in his right hamstring before the game.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco