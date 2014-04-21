San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Pitching might have been something of a struggle for Tim Lincecum since his back-to-back Cy Young Award-winning campaigns of 2008-2009.

But he doesn’t seem to have lost anything against the Padres.

Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, Lincecum held the Padres to three runs on seven hits and three walks in six-plus innings in a 4-3 win.

Okay, that might not be Cy Young material. But it was good enough to give Lincecum his first win of the season while lowering his ERA from 7.20 to 6.43.

And it allowed him to continue his domination of the Padres.

He is now 14-6 in his career against the Padres with a 2.47 earned-run average in 27 starts. His 14 wins against the Padres are his most against any team.

Last year, Lincecum was 3-1 against the Padres with a 2.22 ERA that included a career-first no-hitter last July 13 at Petco Park.

Sunday’s win improved his career record at Petco Park to 7-3 with a 2.68 ERA.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-0, 5.40 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-3, 7.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey has six home runs in 27 games played at Petco Park. He is 38-for-104 (.365) lifetime at Petco Park with six homers and 24 RBIs. Overall against the Padres, Posey is 59-for-178 (.331) with 11 homers and 40 RBIs.

--3B Pablo Sandoval was given Sunday off by Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Sandoval is hitting .171 this season (12-for-70) with two homers and six RBIs and had started each of the Giants first 18 games at third. Sandoval has one hit in his last 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Sandoval was 1-for-7 in his first two games at Petco Park to drop his career average in the Padres home to .313 (106-for-339) with 18 homers and 55 RBIs.

--CF Angel Pagan’s two-run, bases-loaded single in the second turned out to be decisive for the Giants. Pagan is hitting .421 (8-for-19) this season with runners in scoring position. He is also hitting .409 (18-for-44) against right-handed pitching.

--LF Michael Morse accounted for San Francisco’s lone run Saturday with a solo homer. But he is hitting only .154 (4-for-26) in his past nine games after an 0-for-3 Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unbelievable. I’ve been in a few runs where you played tight games, but never like this.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants’ one-run win Sunday was San Francisco’s fifth in a string of nine, one-run decisions in the last 10 games.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco