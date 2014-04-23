San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said Brandon Belt could become the Giants’ permanent No. 3 hitter. He excelled there in the second half of last season, but this year has batted second against right-handers and sixth against left-handers.

The Giants opened the season with Pablo Sandoval hitting third, but he has been in a prolonged slump. Entering Tuesday, Sandoval was hitting .162 (12-for-74) with two homers, six RBIs and 17 strikeouts. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a 2-1 loss Tuesday to the Colorado Rockies.

Bochy said Belt could be “a stabilizer” in the lineup batting third.

”We’ll see how we go here,“ Bochy said, ”but at some point, he could go in the three hole and stay there. We’re going to swing with this plan right now, him and Pence going back and forth (batting second).

Belt moved into the third spot last season Aug. 9, shortly after he altered his grip of the bat and his stance. He stayed in the third spot for most of the balance of the season and in that spot, he hit .320 with five homers and 25 RBIs, a .371 on-base percentage and .508 slugging percentage in 198 plate appearances.

“He really looked like he took it to another level,” Bochy said. “We’re in April still. As we get in this, he could be a stabilizer in the lineup in the three hole.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (Matt Cain, 0-3, 2.88 ERA) at Rockies (Tyler Chatwood, 1-0, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner threw his third career complete game but first for a loss. His complete game was Aug. 14, 2012, against Washington. The last Giants starter to throw a complete game in a loss was Barry Zito on June 18, 2010, at Toronto. Bumgarner became the sixth Giants pitcher to throw a complete game at Coors Field but the first with a loss. He is also just the second pitcher to allow two or fewer runs in a complete game loss at Coors Field, which opened in 1995. The other was Jason Jennings of the Rockies, who allowed a home run in the sixth inning to Albert Pujols and lost 1-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 25, 2006.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Huff was injured running out an infield single Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff is expected to need seven to 10 days before he’s ready to pitch. Putting Huff on the disabled list, gives him 15 days to make sure he fully heals and allows the Giants to keep 25 useable players on their roster.

--OF Juan Perez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Perez was on the Giants’ Opening Day roster and went 0-for-8 in eight games, one start, before being optioned April 16 when LHP Jeremy Affeldt came off the disabled list. In five games with Fresno, Perez went 8-for-19 (.421) with three RBIs. Before Tuesday’s game manager Bruce Bochy said, “I just think having the flexibility to make a move out in the outfield is more important than (carrying) another pitcher right now. Now with that said, if we went through our bullpen, we could make a change for tomorrow.”

--RF Hunter Pence, who entered the game with just four hits in his past 21 at-bats and was hitting .197 (15-for-76), homered in the fifth for the Giants’ only run. He also doubled to finish 2-for-4 for his sixth multi-hit game of the season. The homer was his second of the season and 10th in his career against the Rockies. Since being acquired by the Giants in 2012, Pence’s seven homers against the Rockies are the most by any major leaguer, trailing only teammate Buster Posey (10).

--C Buster Posey finished 1-for-4 and has just three hits in his past 35 at-bats. He popped out in the eighth against Adam Ottavino, leaving Posey hitless in his past 19 at-bats against right-handed pitchers. Posey is also 0-for-15 this season when leading off an inning, something he didn’t do in Tuesday’s loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re going to swing at the first pitch, you want to hit it a little better than that.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on his team’s lack of patience in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Huff was injured running out an infield single April 21. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff is expected to need seven to 10 days before he’s ready to pitch.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

