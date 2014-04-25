San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Hector Sanchez is the Giants’ backup catcher. He plays behind Buster Posey, which means Sanchez doesn’t play a lot. And the switch-hitting Sanchez is used often as a pinch hitter. He’s 1-for-9 in that role, leading the team in pinch hit at-bats.

Manager Bruce Bochy said he will make sure Sanchez, 24, catches enough this season so his development isn’t curtailed. He pointed out before a 12-10 win in 11 innings over the Rockies on Wednesday -- a win in which Sanchez starred -- how Sanchez went into Monday’s game, won 8-2 by the Rockies, in the eighth inning so he could not only catch one inning but get an at-bat.

Sanchez had a much fuller day Wednesday. He was behind the plate for 11 innings when six Giants pitchers combined to throw 191 pitches. Sanchez came into the game 3-for-25 with two doubles and three RBIs this season and six career homers in 403 at-bats,

He put the Giants ahead 8-7 with a home run in the eighth off Matt Belisle, connecting on the first pitch from Belisle, who had just entered the game. And Sanchez hit a grand slam in the 11th that put the Giants ahead. Sanchez won a 10-pitch encounter with Bettis. After fouling off two 3-2 pitches, Sanchez drove the next one, a fastball, over the wall in center.

It was Sanchez’s first grand slam and his first multi-homer game. He finished with a career-high five RBIs. It was also Sanchez’s second career homer in extra innings. The other was in the 14th on May 21, 2012, at Milwaukee.

The grand slam was just the seventh in extra innings by a Giants player since the franchise moved to San Francisco in 1958. The last was by A.J. Pierzynski on May 22, 2004, against the Montreal Expos in Puerto Rico.

Sanchez’s grand slam in extra innings was the first in the majors this season. There were 13 in 2013.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 0-2, 7.31 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 2-1, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain gave up 10 hits and a season-high seven runs in six innings but allowed five of those runs in the first two innings. It was just the 12th time in his career that Cain, who made his 270th start, has yielded seven or more runs in a game. He yielded three homers for the second time this season -- the other was April 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers -- and 10th time in his career. He also gave up three homers in a game at Coors Field for the second time, both Giants victories. The other was May 16, 2013, when the Giants won 8-6. With two hits, Cain also matched his career high. It was his first two-hit game since Sept. 26, 2012 against Arizona.

--LF Michael Morse homered twice, giving him five for the season and his seventh career multi-homer game. The last was April 2, 2013 at Oakland while playing for Seattle. Five of Morse’s multi-homer games have come on the road. Morse’s five home runs match the most that nine combined Giants left fielders had all last season. And with four RBIs, Morse matched his career high for the ninth time. It’s also the eighth time he has had four RBIs in a road game. His last four-RBI game came when he homered twice on April 2, 2013, at Oakland.

--CF Angel Pagan did not start but pinch hit in the eighth and grounded out. He broke slowly on several balls that became bloop hits Tuesday night, and manager Bruce Bochy said Pagan will take treatment on his right knee Thursday in San Francisco, when the Giants are off, and could have diagnostic tests. Pagan went 5-for-21 on the just-completed road trip and in the first two games of the series at Colorado went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Bochy said knee soreness is making it harder for the switch-hitting Pagan to bat right-handed when his right knee is his plant leg and bears his weight as he starts his swing.

--1B Brandon Belt hit his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh that put the Giants ahead 7-6. It was his second career go-ahead homer in the seventh or later. The other was May 1, 2013, at Arizona. Belt’s seven home runs are the most by a Giants player through the team’s first 22 games since Barry Bonds hit eight in 2007.

--2B Brandon Hicks had a career-high three hits, including his second homer of the season. It was his first career home run as a second baseman and the first home run by a Giants second baseman this season. Hicks finished 3-for-6 with a double as well as the homer, and one RBI.

QUOTT TO NOTE: “I couldn’t be prouder of these guys. We’re down what, 5-1, looking at getting swept here and how hard they fought to find a way to win a game here. It makes for a better flight home and a day off.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants broke out of their offensive slump, hitting six home runs and overcoming an early four-run deficit Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Huff was injured running out an infield single April 21. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff is expected to need seven to 10 days before he’s ready to pitch.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

