San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have always leaned heavily on their starting rotation, but that rotation has not been hitting on all cylinders this season. Sunday, however, the team got a very encouraging start from right-hander Ryan Vogelsong that could bring more stability to the rotation.

Vogelsong, who came into the game with a 7.71 ERA in his first four starts, pitched seven dominating innings in the Giants’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Vogelsong held Cleveland scoreless on two hits. He struck out six and walked two. The only hits he allowed were two singles to center fielder Michael Bourn.

Vogelsong did not get the win in the game, but he did get a rave review from Manager Bruce Bochy.

“He used all his pitches and commanded them well,” said Bochy. “He mixed up his pitches and kept them off balance. It’s a shame we couldn’t get him a win, when you pitch like that, especially against a tough lineup like that.”

Vogelsong credited some mechanical changes he made after watching tape of his last start, in which he gave up five runs and three home runs in less than two innings against Colorado.

“I noticed I had a major mechanical flaw involving my legs, and I was able to correct it in my bullpen session,” he said.

The results were dramatic on Sunday as Vogelsong allowed just four base runners in seven innings. Over the last four innings he pitched he held Cleveland without a hit and retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced.

“I got behind more than I’d like to, but I was able to mix my pitches and get back in counts and get outs. All in all I’ll take it,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-10

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-3, 3.16 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 2-2, 3.14 ERSA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Hicks belted a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Giants a 4-1 win over Cleveland Sunday. “It felt awesome. You always remember these,” said Hicks, who is filling in for injured 2B Marco Scutaro.

--C Buster Posey snapped his 0-for-24 hitless streak against right-handed pitchers with a home run off RHP C.C. Lee in the sixth inning Saturday. That was the longest such streak of Posey’s career.

--1B Brandon Belt had a forgettable three-game series vs. Cleveland. Although he is tied for second in the NL with seven home runs, Belt went hitless in three games with the Indians. He was 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong bounced back from his worst outing of the season by having his best game of the year, pitching seven scoreless innings on two hits in a 4-1 win over Cleveland. “I got behind more than I’d like to, but I was able to mix my pitches and get back in counts and get outs. All in all I’ll take it,” said Vogelsong, who was not involved in the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’ll always remember that. Two outs, to end the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. It doesn’t get any better than that.” - Giantys manager Bruce Bochy on Brandon Hicks’ game-winning, three-run homer in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Huff was injured running out an infield single April 21. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff is expected to need seven to 10 days before he’s ready to pitch.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez