San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- At the start of the season, the San Francisco Giants had a big question mark at second base. Who would replace injured Marco Scutaro, and how long would it be before the invaluable veteran could come back?

As the calendar turns to May, Brandon Hicks is turning that question mark into an exclamation point. He has been so good, nobody seems to notice Scutaro is making little or no progress in his back rehabilitation at extended spring training in Arizona.

Hicks belted his fifth home run of the season Wednesday in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

To say his power has been a surprise would be the understatement of the season. Hicks entered the season with three career home runs.

Hicks also has been a rock defensively, even though he has committed three errors in 18 starts.

The two other guys in competition for the second base job -- Ehire Adrianza and Joaquin Arias -- had their roles redefined because of Hicks’ impressive start. Adrianza is being used almost exclusively as a switch-hitting pinch hitter of late, and Arias now serves as the backup at shortstop and third base.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 1-1, 5.96 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2014 debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum didn’t have much of a 2013 season, but he might have posted far better numbers had he faced the Atlanta Braves more often. In a season when he went just 10-14 with a 4.37 ERA, Lincecum pitched well in both meetings with the Braves, allowing only two earned runs in 13 innings. He went just 1-1 in those games, running his career numbers to 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA in 13 starts vs. Atlanta.

--RHP Tim Hudson was one pitch away from his 26th career complete game Wednesday night before allowing a home run to Padres C Yasmani Grandal. Despite having thrown only 89 pitches, he was pulled in a 3-2 game as Giants manager Bruce Bochy took the conservative approach and called upon RHP Sergio Romo to save the game. The key to Hudson’s economical night: not allowing a walk for the fifth time in six starts this season.

--2B Brandon Hicks had just three career home runs before this season, and he began the year in a three-man competition to be the Giants’ second baseman. As the calendar flips to May, he already has five homers this season and is now entrenched as the everyday second baseman. Hicks belted homer No. 5 Wednesday in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres, an opposite-field shot to right that cleared the 20-foot-high wall.

--RF Hunter Pence has played in all 28 Giants games this season, and it is easy to see why. After a slow start, he is rewarding manager Bruce Bochy’s patience with what is now a nine-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .429 (15-for-35). Pence added two singles to that streak in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres, and he also stole his fifth base of the young season. April also was a good month for Pence defensively, as his four outfield assists already are two more than he recorded all of last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely the right call. I was hoping to make it all nine, but we’ve got to win the ballgame.” -- RHP Tim Hudson, on manager Bruce Bochy’s decision to replace him with RHP Sergio Romo with two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday. Romo got the last out in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) was scratched from his scheduled April 29 start. He should be able to make his next scheduled start, May 5 in Pittsburgh.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff was expected to need seven to 10 days before he would be ready to pitch.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez