San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Tim Hudson said he was happy he was not in the starting rotation for the three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander spent nine seasons pitching for the Braves.

“I‘m kinda glad I‘m not pitching,” Hudson said. “It would be kinda weird. It’s nice to come here and enjoy the fans, enjoy my family and enjoy seeing my old teammates and not worry about trying to get them out.”

Hudson came up one out shy of a complete game in his most recent start on April 30, a 3-2 win over San Diego.

Hudson was signed by the Giants in the offseason after the Braves passed on renewing his contract. The Giants gave him a two-year deal, even though Hudson was coming off a broken ankle that kept him out of the last two months of the season and required surgery.

Hudson is off to a great start for his new team. He’s started six games and gone 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA. In 45 2/3 innings, Hudson has struck out 31 and walked only two.

“He’s a pro,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s been our most consistent starter, our stabilizer. He’s everything we hoped for and even more.”

Hudson is scheduled to start again April 6 in Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-1, 1.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong (0-1, 5.40) is coming off his best start of the season when he threw seven scoreless innings in a two-hit outing against the Indians. Vogelsong is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta. He struggled in his only start against the Braves last year, allowing six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (2-1) failed again to pitch past the sixth inning, but the team won its fourth straight game he’s started. Lincecum pitched around six hits and three walks in allowing only one run in six innings. He improved to 8-6 in his career against the Braves.

--RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 10 games when he lined a single off LHP Mike Minor in the first inning. During the streak, Pence is batting .410, going 16-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, a homer and six RBIs and raised his average from .181 to .261. Pence started his 200th consecutive game on Friday, the longest active streak in the National League.

--C/1B Buster Posey went hitless for one of the few occasions against Atlanta. The Georgia native went 0-for-4, which ended his five-game hitting streak. Posey came into the game batting .400 in 10 games at Turner Field.

--CF Angel Pagan led off Friday’s game with a home run for the second time this season and the eighth time in his career. Pagan extended his hitting streak to six games and is batting .364 (8-for-22) during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great way to start a trip.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants began their 10-game road trip with Friday’s win over the Braves.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) was scratched from his scheduled April 29 start. He should be able to make his next scheduled start, May 5 in Pittsburgh.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff was expected to need seven to 10 days before he would be ready to pitch.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Matt Cain

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

