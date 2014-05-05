San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The San Francisco Giants changed course late Sunday and will place Matt Cain on the 15-day disabled list, scrapping plans to start the right-hander in Monday night’s series opener at Pittsburgh.

Right-handed reliever Jake Dunning will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday to fill Cain’s spot on the active roster, assistant general manager Bobby Evans announced.

Cain was scratched from his scheduled start against San Diego last Tuesday when he cut the tip of his right index finger with a knife while making a sandwich before the game.

Yusmeiro Petit replaced Cain and threw six scoreless innings in the Giants’ victory over the Padres.

In the following days, all indications were that Cain would rejoin the rotation on schedule and start the opener of the Pirates series as the streaking Giants, winners of nine of their last 10 games, continue a three-city road trip after a sweep in Atlanta.

On Sunday, Cain was officially was named to start and Cain said that he would be able to pitch without restrictions, a statement that was affirmed by Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

Cain’s disabled list placement will be retroactive to April 25, meaning he could come off and face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next weekend.

The Giants have not announced who will start Monday in Pittsburgh, but they will likely call on Petit again as a fill-in rather than move up in the rotation Tim Hudson, who would be working on his regular four days’ rest because of last Thursday’s day off.

Cain, who has made just one other trip to the disabled list in his career, is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts this season and that is reminiscent of 2013, when he went 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA during April.

Cain, however, was 4-0 last May before leveling off to go 8-10 with a 4.00 ERA.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-11

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Giants (TBA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain, who missed his start last Tuesday after cutting the tip of his right index finger, will be placed on the 15-day disabled list rather than make his scheduled start Monday night as the Giants open a three-game series in Pittsburgh. The move is retroactive to April 25. Cain had a second straight winless April, going 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts.

--RHP Jake Dunning will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday. He will fill RHP Matt Cain spot on the active roster after he was placed on the disabled list.

--SS Brandon Crawford had the first multi-homer game of his career Sunday, driving in three runs in the Giants’ 4-1 victory over the Braves to complete a series sweep. He hit a tie-breaking homer with the bases empty in the fourth inning and connected again with a runner on in the eighth. The homers were his second and third of the season.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner allowed just three hits and an unearned run over six innings as he defeated the Braves for the third straight time to complete a series sweep for the Giants on Sunday. The hits off Bumgarner (3-3) were all singles and he struck out nine while walking one. Of his 95 pitches, 61 were strikes and he lowered his ERA to 3.18.

--C Buster Posey had a six-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but he had four hits in his last seven at-bats Saturday and Sunday against the Braves. He was 2-for-3 with two walks, one intentional, in the series finale. Posey is hitting .414 (12-for-29) with a double, three homers and four RBIs in his past eight games.

--LHP David Huff, who is recovering from a strained left quad, threw bullpen sessions on Friday and Sunday in Atlanta and could be close to going out on a minor league rehab assignment. He was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in eight relief appearances when he went on the disabled list retroactive to April 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we made history.” -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy quipped about his team completing a sweep in Atlanta without registering a hit with runners in scoring position.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff was expected to need seven to 10 days before he would be ready to pitch.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Jake Dunning

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

