San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Cain’s stay on the disabled list is likely to be a short one. The San Francisco Giants right-hander expects to be activated Saturday for a start against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Cain originally was scheduled to pitch Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Giants instead placed him on the 15-day disabled list following Sunday’s win over the Braves in Atlanta because of a cut on the tip of index finger of his right hand. The move is retroactive to April 24.

“Just playing it safe,” Cain said before the Giants rallied to beat the Pirates 11-10 in 13 innings. “I’ll be fine.”

The Giants changed their plans with Cain after the cut opened Sunday when he threw for the first time without a protective covering on the finger. However, the team’s medical staff is confident Cain will be ready to pitch Saturday.

Cain was injured April 29 about an hour before his scheduled start against the San Diego Padres. Cain made a ham and cheese sandwich in the clubhouse and was trying to cut it into four triangles when he dropped the knife and was cut while trying to catch it.

“The cut is in a tough spot, and the seams of the ball really aggravated it,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It just made sense to have him skip the start. It’s better to err on the side of caution.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-11

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson 4-1, 2.17 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-4, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brandon Belt did not start Monday night against Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke. While the left-handed-hitting Belt is getting more starts against lefties this season, manager Bruce Bochy wanted to give him a mental break as Belt was 2-for-29 since April 25. Belt entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and wound up going 1-for-2 with a walk.

--C Hector Sanchez went 4-for-7 with three RBIs even though he was hampered by the flu. Manager Bruce Bochy decided to play Sanchez despite the illness because he wanted C Buster Posey to play first base after Posey caught all three gamers in the weekend series at Atlanta.

--RHP Jake Dunning had a rough season debut, even though he was not charged with a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief. Recalled from Triple-A Fresno when RHP Matt Cain was placed on the disabled list, Dunning joined the team Monday in Pittsburgh and took over for RHP Yusmeiro Petit in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. Dunning immediately threw two wild pitches, allowing two runs to score. He just began making the conversion from reliever to starter last week at Fresno, but he will pitch out of the bullpen with the Giants.

--RHP Tim Hudson (4-1, 2.17) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh, facing Pirates RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 4.21) in the middle game of the three-game series. Signed to a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason as a free agent, Hudson has pitched at least seven innings in each of his first six games with the Giants and allowed two runs or fewer in five of them. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA against Pittsburgh in 14 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t think about what happened yesterday or the day before or last week. We just try to stay in the moment and concentrate on that day’s game.” -- RF Hunter Pence, on the Giants’ winning streak, which reached six games when San Francisco rallied for an 11-10, 13-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He expects to return May 10.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Jake Dunning

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez