San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- George Kontos’ statistics weren’t anything to get excited about last season with the San Francisco Giants or this season at Triple-A Fresno.

Before being called up to the major league club prior to the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, Kontos made 11 relief appearances for Fresno and went 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA. The one positive was 28 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.

However, Kontos says he has more weapons to get major league hitters out than in his previous stints in the major league. The 28-year-old right-hander began adding cutters and changeups into the mix this season instead of throwing almost exclusively sliders.

“He needed to make some adjustments,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “The reports are that he’s done that, so I‘m looking forward to seeing him pitch.”

Kontos had a fine rookie season in 2012, helping the Giants win their second World Series in three seasons by posting a 2.47 ERA in 44 games. However, the ERA rose to 4.39 in 52 games last season, and he failed to make the Opening Day roster this spring.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 2-1, 5.12 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-2, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Dunning was optioned to Triple-A Fresno prior to Tuesday night’s game, just a day after joining the Giants and pitching in relief in a 11-10 win over the Pirates in 12 innings. Though Dunning was not charged with any runs in two-thirds of an inning Monday, he did let all three runners he inherited score on two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly.

--2B Brandon Hicks was the only Giants regular not in the starting lineup Tuesday after Monday’s marathon game that lasted five hours and 29 minutes. Hicks has a .208 batting average, but he has five home runs. His replacement, Ehire Adrianza, allowed the winning run to score Tuesday night in the bottom of the ninth because of his throwing error.

--RHP Tim Hudson pitched his first complete game of the season and 26th of his career Tuesday but was the tough-luck loser. Hudson lost despite allowing two runs (one earned) and five hits in 8 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. After signing a two-year, $23 million contract as a free agent in the offseason, he has pitched at least seven innings in all seven starts and allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of them. Hudson has allowed just two walks in 54 1/3 innings.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (2-1, 5.12) will start Wednesday against the Pirates at Pittsburgh in the finale of the three-game series, facing RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.69). Lincecum is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought the best (replay) shots were from behind me, and from there you couldn’t tell whether my glove hit his chest before his hand reached the plate or not. Plays like that usually stand the way they were called on the field.” -- C Buster Posey, on the overturned, ninth-inning call that gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He expects to return May 10.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez