San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Pablo Sandoval was on the bench Wednesday because of a sprained left thumb as the San Francisco Giants lost 3-2 to the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

The third baseman might be spending more time on the bench because of a lack of production. Though Sandoval singled as a pinch-hitter and scored in the fifth inning Wednesday, he is still hitting just .172 with two home runs this season.

“Pablo can still hit, I don’t think he’s forgotten how to hit,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I‘m confident he is going to hit.”

However, Bochy admits he would be more willing to bench Sandoval for a few days if utility infielder Joaquin Arias was off to a better start. Arias, who played third base Wednesday, is struggling even worse than Sandoval with a .163 batting average and no extra-base hits in 24 games.

“We have to get Pablo going,” Bochy said. “But if the point comes to where you have to make a change then, hey, you make a change.”

Sandoval has just four hits in his last 26 at-bats and gone 17 consecutive games without driving in a run. Amazingly, he has only one hit in 56 at-bats with two strikes and has struck out 28 times in those situations.

RECORD: 21-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 1-1, 4.60) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 0-1, 3.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Buster Posey got his first day off since April 23. Manager Bruce Bochy decided to rest him as the Giants had to fly to Los Angeles after the game to face the Dodgers in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.

--CF Angel Pagan got the day off Wednesday with the Giants playing a day game after a night game. Pagan also played all 13 innings of the Giants’ win on Monday night at Pittsburgh.

--1B Brandon Belt drove in all three of the Giants’ runs Wednesday with his ninth home run and a two-run double. He went 5-for-8 in the three-game series after entering in a 2-for-30 slump.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who is 1-1 with a 4.60 ERA this season but 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last two starts, will pitch Thursday night against the Dodgers in the opener of a four-game series at Los Angeles. Vogelsong is 4-3 with a 3.97 against the Dodgers in 21 career games, including 12 starts, and had no decisions and a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got great stuff.” -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, on Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole after a 4-3 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

