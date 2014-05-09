San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The San Francisco Giants will get a boost to their pitching rotation with the return of right-hander Matt Cain.

Cain, who landed on the disabled list after cutting his right index finger making a sandwich, will start Saturday’s contest against Zack Greinke and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Barring any setbacks obviously, he’s good to go Saturday, and that’s the plan,” Manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday before the Giants won the opener of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium, prevailing 3-1 in 10 innings.

Cain, who is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA, gave up seven runs on 10 hits in six innings in his last start, April 23 against the Colorado Rockies.

He was set to start April 29 against the San Diego Padres before he was injured shortly before game time. He sustained a half-inch cut on the tip of his right index finger while preparing a pregame meal.

Cain, who went at least five innings in each of his five starts, had a rough outing the last time he pitched at Dodger Stadium, allowing five runs on six hits in six innings in a 6-2 loss on April 6.

Cain was tagged with three home runs in the outing, including two by Dodgers center fielder Matt Kemp.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner 3-3, 3.18 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm 1-2, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Huff made an effective first rehab appearance for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. He threw three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out one. Huff landed on the disabled list April 22 due to a left quad strain.

--RHP Matt Cain will start Saturday’s contest against the Dodgers. Cain (0-3) landed on the disabled list and missed two starts after slicing his right index finger making a sandwich.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing a run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday night. Vogelsong threw 104 pitches (64 strikes). He retired the first 10 batters he faced.

--RHP Sergio Romo collected his 11th save in as many tries with a scoreless 10th against the Dodgers on Thursday night. Romo and Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen are tied for second in the majors in saves, trailing only Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez.

--2B Brandon Hicks hit a solo home run off Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett in the seventh inning in Thursday’s win. It was Hicks’ sixth home run, doubling his total of last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just played very well and pitched great baseball and found a way to get it done. We played crisp, very sharp tonight.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants’ 3-1, 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He is expected to return to the rotation May 10.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 8.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez