San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

The Giants received another dominating performance from lefty Madison Bumgarner against the Dodgers. No other active pitcher holds a lower ERA at Dodger Stadium (with a minimum of 50 innings pitched). On Friday, he allowed just one run and four hits over eight innings.

With their second consecutive win at Dodger Stadium, the Giants now have the best record in the National League (23-13) and lead the NL West by two games over the Colorado Rockies. San Francisco remains red hot over the last few weeks, picking up 12 wins in their last 15 games played.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb after Dodgers starter Paul Maholm tried to throw a sinker ball low and away. “I missed by about two feet,” said the left-handed pitcher. Now, Belt will see a specialist in San Francisco Saturday and could miss about six weeks, per manager Bruce Bochy.

The Giants improved to 6-2 on their current road trip, but will have their hands full during a Saturday matinee, when the Dodgers send one of their aces, Zack Greinke, to the mound. He is 5-1 this season. The Giants will counter with a winless Matt Cain, who already lost to Greinke when the team came to L.A. earlier in the season.

Cain will be coming off the 15-day DL after missing his last two starts with a cut on his right index finger.

When the weekend series vs. the Dodgers wraps up on Sunday, Bochy’s club will head straight home, where they’ll play seven consecutive games against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers before finally getting a day off on May 19.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner continues to lead all active pitchers in ERA at Dodger Stadium (with a minimum of 50 innings pitched). Bumgarner lowered his 1.98 ERA that he came into Friday night with, already better than Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen (2.06), RHP Zack Greinke (2.12) and LHP Clayton Kershaw (2.20).

--SS Brandon Crawford broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer off Dodgers LHP Paul Maholm in the fifth inning, his fourth home run of the year. The UCLA product has gone 4-for-8 off Maholm in his career and is batting .410 (16-for-39) with three doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs off lefties this season.

--1B Brandon Belt left the game with a broken left thumb after being hit by LHP Paul Maholm’s first pitch in the second inning. Joaquin Arias replaced Belt at first base and knocked in the Giants’ third run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

--RHP Sergio Romo picked up his 12th save in as many opportunities for the Giants this season. Romo has tossed scoreless relief in his last eight games (7.1 IP) since April 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has four really good pitches and he throws 94 (mph). He controls his cutter, he has a good change up and he can elevate (the ball).” -- LF Scott Van Slyke, talking about LHP Madison Bumgarner, who allowed just one run and four hits over eight innings in Friday’s win over the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) left the May 9 game after being hit by LHP Paul Maholm’s first pitch in the second inning.

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He is expected to return to the rotation May 10.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 8.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Belt

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez

