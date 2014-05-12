San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pablo Sandoval was batting .173 and had not driven in a run since April 16. The San Francisco Giants third baseman ended that drought with his most productive game of the season.

Sandoval went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in two runs during the Giants’ 7-4, 10-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The veteran began his day by hitting a first-inning drive to left-center field. Dodgers center fielder Matt Kemp tried to make a diving catch, but the ball landed just out of reach, and Giants center fielder Angel Pagan scored on the double.

In the seventh, Sandoval lined a single into left field and came home on second baseman Brandon Hicks two-run homer. Then in the 10th, Sandoval broke a 4-4 tie by hitting a ground ball underneath the glove of diving third baseman Justin Turner to bring home Pagan.

“He’s been making better contact,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s got his confidence going.”

Bochy had enough confidence in Sandoval to make him the cleanup hitter Sunday.

“He was pretty excited where he was hitting today,” Bochy said. “He asked me how much I had to drink (Saturday) night.”

Bochy now hopes Sandoval can build on Sunday’s performance.

“He’s got a little bit of a swagger right now, and he’s got to keep that,” Bochy said. “I know it’s frustrating for him, but it’s going to come.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 2-2, 5.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brandon Belt went on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, the day after his left thumb was broken when hit by a pitch. Belt will have two pins surgically installed in the thumb Tuesday to accelerate healing, and he is expected to be out at least six weeks.

--2B Marco Scutaro, sidelined all season due to back inflammation, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--CF Angel Pagan continued his fine season. Pagan not only went 2-for-3 with a double to raise his average to .314, but he also scored three runs and threw out 1B Adrian Gonzalez at home plate in the sixth inning to keep the Dodgers from building on a 2-1 lead. “You can’t make a better throw than that,” said manager Bruce Bochy, who added that Pagan “played with a lot of fire today.”

--2B Brandon Hicks, invited to spring training as a non-roster player, hit his career-high seventh home run in the seventh inning Sunday. Hicks had only three major league homers before this season. Defensively, Hicks has three errors in 137 total chances.

--RHP Jean Machi earned his first major league save Sunday. The 32-year-old Venezuelan allowed one walk and one hit while striking out two, and he lowered his ERA to a team-leading 0.49.

--RHP Tim Hudson allowed just two runs in six innings Sunday, inducing 15 groundouts and recording no outs in the air. However, it was his shortest outing in eight starts this year, and his ERA rose to 2.09.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today really impressed me. The boys are tired, but they showed a lot of character the way they kept fighting back.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, after the Giants completed a 7-3 road trip with a 7-4, 10-inning win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (cut on right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was activated May 10 and returned to the rotation.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He will undergo surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 8.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gregor Blanco

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Juan Perez

OF Tyler Colvin