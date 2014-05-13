San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Manager Bruce Bochy believes left fielder Michael Morse has the ability to be a decent first baseman for the San Francisco Giants.

The way Morse hits, he merely needs to be passable in the field to earn regular starts at first while the Giants wait for Brandon Belt to return from a broken left thumb.

Bochy’s bigger concern is finding a replacement for Morse in left field on the nights when Morse is moved to first base.

Morse made his first start at first base Monday in the Giants’ 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. His spot in left field was taken by Tyler Colvin, who until last Thursday was playing for Triple-A Fresno.

The fact that Bochy opted for Colvin over Gregor Blanco and Juan Perez speaks to the manager’s concerns. Blanco entered Monday’s game just 4-for-40 this season, and Perez was demoted to the minors earlier the day after going 1-for-20 this year.

Colvin hasn’t exactly scorched major league pitching in his career (.241 career average for the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies), and he was hitting a modest .267 at Triple-A before his call-up. However, he compiled a nice average (.398) against right-handed pitchers in his Fresno stint, and that was good enough to earn Bochy’s nod Monday.

The decision paid off for the veteran skipper. Colvin homered in his first home at-bat and later delivered the key blow of the game, a two-run triple that broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning.

Morse went hitless and committed an error on a grounder, but that didn’t seem to concern Bochy afterward. Thanks to Colvin, he was happy to have options for Wednesday, which is the next time the Giants will face a right-hander.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 0-2, 6.97 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 1-1, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong has gone from one of the statistically worst pitchers in baseball to one of the best already this season. The veteran allowed only two earned runs in his past three starts (0.89 ERA), a stretch during which he recorded his lone win of the season, a 3-1 victory over the Braves in Atlanta on May 3. Struggling with a 7.71 ERA four starts into his season, Vogelsong now has that figure down to a respectable 3.93. He is 2-1 lifetime with a 4.37 ERA in four starts against the Braves, his opponent Tuesday night.

--LHP David Huff was reinstated from the disabled list Monday, adding a luxury to an already strong bullpen. Before suffering a strained quad April 21 while running out an infield hit, Huff demonstrated an ability to retire the first batter he faced no matter the situation. He was 7-for-8 in those circumstances, an impressive 87.5 percent success rate. He will be used as a situational left-hander.

--OF Juan Perez was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday to make room on the active roster for LHP David Huff. Perez was replaced by Huff, but in actuality, he lost his spot to OF Tyler Colvin, who got the start in left field Monday. With the Giants planning to use LF/1B Michael Morse some at first base in 1B Brandon Belt’s absence, manager Bruce Bochy is searching for a substitute left fielder with more pop than Perez, who was 1-for-20 this season.

--LF/1B Michael Morse made his first start of the season at first base Monday in the Giants’ 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. He booted one groundball and went 0-for-4 at the plate, but that probably won’t stop Giants manager Bruce Bochy from giving him another shot at first base, perhaps as early as in Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves. That is because Morse’s replacement in left field -- Tyler Colvin -- was the offensive hero of the win with a home run and a two-run triple.

--OF Tyler Colvin made his first Giants start Monday and wasted little time making a big impression during San Francisco’s 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. Colvin belted the third pitch he saw from RHP Gavin Floyd into the San Francisco Bay for a second-inning home run. He later broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run triple. The left-handed-hitting Colvin, who batted .398 against right-handed pitchers in 94 at-bats for Triple-A Fresno to begin this season, figures to be a regular starter in left field against righties, giving manager Bruce Bochy the luxury of moving LF/1B Michael Morse into the infield spot vacated by injured 1B Brandon Belt.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was Tyler’s day. It’s nice to see him do that. Those hits really got the team amped up.” -- RHP Tim Lincecum, the winning pitcher in the Giants’ 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, deferring to LF Tyler Colvin, who homered, tripled and drove in three runs Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP David Huff (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on May 8, and he was activated May 12.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He will undergo surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco