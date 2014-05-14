San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bruce Bochy admits he doesn’t have a single backup first baseman. The San Francisco Giants manager believes he has four or five of them.

And that number is changing by the day.

One night after giving left fielder Michael Morse his first start at first base, Bochy went in a completely different direction Tuesday and positioned backup catcher Hector Sanchez there for the first time this season.

The trial went without a hitch, and Sanchez had one of the Giants’ five hits, a double, in San Francisco’s 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He looked shaky at times in the field while manning the spot normally filled by Brandon Belt, who is out six weeks with a broken thumb. Belt had pins surgically inserted in the thumb Tuesday.

Bochy had the option of giving catcher Buster Posey his sixth start at first base, but he noted before the game that he likes the way the former Most Valuable Player works with Tuesday’s starting pitcher, Ryan Vogelsong. Plus, Sanchez caught Monday’s series opener against the Braves, and he doesn’t go back-to-back behind the plate very often.

Bochy moved second baseman Brandon Hicks over to first base in the ninth inning Tuesday, and has yet to go to option No. 5 -- utility infielder Joaquin Arias -- as Belt’s replacement. However, the search for the best solution continues, so it appears to be just a matter of time.

Morse is likely to get the call at first base in Wednesday’s series finale, which would give Monday’s surprise offensive hero -- minor league call-up Tyler Colvin -- a second start in left field.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-2, 1.71 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 4-3, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner wasn’t the Giants’ best pitcher in April. Newcomer RHP Tim Hudson easily earned that distinction. However, the club’s Opening Day starter already is taking strides toward changing that in May. Bumgarner is coming off his two best outings of the season, including an eight-inning effort in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. Bumgarner faced Wednesday’s opponent -- the Atlanta Braves -- in his start before that, winning that one 4-1 with six strong innings. The victory improved his career mark against the Braves to 3-3 with a 2.51 ERA in seven starts.

--1B Brandon Belt underwent what the Giants labeled successful surgery Tuesday to have two pins inserted into his broken left thumb. The incident-free procedure keeps Belt on the same timetable the Giants projected when the injury occurred last week. He is expected to miss six weeks, which would put him on schedule to return before the end of June.

--CF Angel Pagan was pulled from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves after seven innings before of soreness in his right knee. The injury is not considered serious, although Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he would err on the side of being conservative and give his leadoff hitter the day off Wednesday. The Giants are in the midst of stretch in which they play 17 games in 17 days.

--C/1B Hector Sanchez started at first base for the first time as a major-leaguer Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, and he came through error-free. He also produced a double, one of just five hits the Giants had in a 5-0 loss. It was the first time this season that Giants manager Bruce Bochy opted for Sanchez at first base instead of C/1B Buster Posey when getting them both in the lineup. The manager is weighing as many options as possible with regular 1B Brandon Belt out six weeks due to a broken thumb.

--C/1B Buster Posey seemed like the logical choice to play first base Tuesday night when Giants manager Bruce Bochy wanted to get both his catchers in the starting lineup. After all, he moved to first base all five previous times he and C Hector Sanchez had started in the same game earlier this season. But Bochy said he likes the way Posey works with Tuesday’s starting pitcher, RHP Ryan Vogelsong, so he opted to give Sanchez his first major league start at first base on a trial basis. Posey went 0-for-4, and he missed the tag on Braves RF Jason Heyward during a crucial play at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He should have fared better than what happened. He had really good stuff. He was cruising there.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who pitched well until he allowed three runs in his sixth and final inning Tuesday. San Francisco went on to lose 5-0 to the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (sore right knee) was pulled from the May 13 game as a precautionary move. He will sit out May 14, and but is expected to return to the starting lineup May 15.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco