San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy had a slim bench Tuesday, a situation that should improve Wednesday.

In the Giants 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies, Bochy sent up Joaquin Arias, who was hitting .150, to pinch hit in the ninth. He grounded out to make the final out of that inning, when the Giants scored once to take a 4-3 lead only to give up two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

In addition to Arias, the only other healthy player on Bochy’s bench was Ehire Adrianza, who is hitting .162.

Center fielder Angel Pagan, who sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder diving for a ball Saturday, took swings in the indoor batting cage before the game -- rain prevented the two teams from taking batting practice -- and Bochy said Pagan has improved to the point where he should be in the lineup Wednesday. Pagan missed his second straight game Tuesday.

Catcher Buster Posey didn’t play Tuesday. He suffered a nerve irritation in his lower back when he took a “funky swing” Sunday but said he didn’t think it was “anything super serious.”

Bochy said if Posey “needed two or three days and he couldn’t catch, we’d have to do something.” Namely, make a roster move and call up a catcher.

Before Tuesday’s game, Bochy said Posey was available to pinch hit but added the catcher probably will be sidelined for a couple days “if I had to guess. Buster needs a day (off). He might need a couple. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-3, 4.33 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-2, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said he will make his scheduled start Thursday, adding that the strained left hip that caused him to miss a start is fine. “I threw everything and didn’t think about it,” said Hudson, who threw in the Giants bullpen but because of rain had to finish his session on an indoor mound. Hudson strained his hip May 11 in a start at Los Angeles where he held the Dodgers to two runs in six innings but wasn’t involved in the decision as the Giants won 7-4 in 10 innings. Hudson missed his next turn May 16 against Miami. In eight starts, Hudson is 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA and has limited opposing batters to a .206 average. Entering Tuesday, Hudson ranked fourth in the National League in ERA and seventh in opponents’ batting average.

--LF Tyler Colvin drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the ninth. It was his fourth career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later and his first since Aug. 15, 2012, while with Colorado against Milwaukee. Two doubles Tuesday gave Colvin six for the season. Eight of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases -- six doubles, one triple and one homer.

--RF Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a walk. It was his 16th multi-hit game, second on the team behind Angel Pagan (17). Pence has hit safely in seven straight games, going 14-for-31. He has started 217 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. He is the only Giants player to start all 46 games and has played every inning. Pence leads the major leagues in innings played with 416 2/3.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up three runs in six innings, giving him a franchise record 18 consecutive road starts in which he has allowed three or fewer runs. He had been tied with Ed Whitson, who made 17 consecutive such road starts from May 11, 1980-May 6, 1981. Bumgarner’s streak is the longest by a Giants pitcher since earned runs became an official statistic in the National League in 1912.

--3B Pablo Sandoval went 0-for-4, ending his nine-game hitting streak. He had recorded a hit in each of his previous seven first-inning at-bats from May 11-18. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the longest streak of that kind by a Giants player since Barry Bonds had hits in seven consecutive first-inning at-bats in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They threw out a good at-bat there to win the ballgame. You’re a strike away, and the last pitch, he just got up.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy said RHP Sergio Romo after a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained left hip) was scratched from his scheduled May 16 start. He postponed a scheduled bullpen session May 18, but only because he would rather do it two days (not four) ahead of his next start. Instead, Hudson threw 70 pitches off flat ground and reported no pain. He is expected to rejoin the rotation May 22.

--CF Angel Pagan (bruised left shoulder) was injured May 17 but remained in the game. A precautionary MRI was taken May 18, and he sat out that day. The results are expected May 19.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida during the week of May 12-18 for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” injection in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There remains no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco