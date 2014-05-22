San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- A free agent addition to a star-studded rotation, Tim Hudson is proving to be the San Francisco Giants’ best pitcher this season.

The right-hander signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Giants in the offseason.

Hudson, who turns 39 in July, is 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA in eight starts heading into a Thursday outing at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

He missed his last start after straining his left hip in his most recent outing, May 11 at Los Angeles. Hudson tested his hip in a bullpen session Tuesday and had no problems.

In the start against the Dodgers, Hudson pitched six innings, ending his streak of pitching at least seven innings in seven consecutive starts. That was the most such starts by a Giants pitcher since Vida Blue in 1981 made nine straight starts of at least seven innings.

Hudson ranks sixth in the National League in ERA and seventh in opponents’ batting average (.206).

Hudson leads active pitchers with 209 wins, one ahead of New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia. He is 5-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 13 career starts against the Rockies.

For all his achievements, what Hudson has never done is win at Coors Field. In six starts there, Hudson is 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA. He was left to wonder if he will ever win there after an outing last season with the Atlanta Braves.

On April 24, 2013, Hudson held the Rockies to three runs in six innings and left with a 5-3. However, Braves closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a two-out, two-run double to Dexter Fowler in the ninth to blow his first save of the season, and the Rockies beat the Braves 6-5 in 12 innings.

Hudson will take the mound in the rubber game of the series, which the Giants evened with a 5-1 win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 4-2, 2.09 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 5-3, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain left Wednesday’s game in Colorado with a right hamstring strain after pitching three hitless innings. He said the injury occurred as he released his 36th and final pitch, a called third strike on CF Charlie Blackmon. Cain missed two starts earlier this season after cutting his right index finger while making a sandwich in the Giants’ clubhouse. Asked whether he was optimistic he could avoid the disabled list with the hamstring injury, Cain, who will undergo an MRI exam Thursday, said, “I‘m going to try to be. We’ll see how tomorrow it feels. Today, still got some adrenaline going, but it’s calming down. See how it reacts tomorrow and the next days.” The three-inning start was Cain’s shortest since July 10, 2013, against the New York Mets when he lasted two-thirds of an inning.

--RHP Santiago Casilla sustained a right hamstring strain while running to first base Wednedsay, trying to beat out a grounder. Manager Bruce Bochy said it is likely Casilla would have to go on the disabled list. Casilla will undergo an MRI exam Thursday. Casilla threw one pitch and got a double play with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth and finished that inning. He batted for the first time this season and fourth time in his career in the top of the ninth, and he ran hard after hitting a grounder to shortstop. Manager Bruce Bochy said he was shocked to see Casilla running hard to first base. “I told him, ‘Don’t even swing,'” Bochy said. “When he hit the ball, I guess he thought he had a hit. I don’t know what got into him. I’ve never seen him run like that.”

--RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer in the fourth. During his streak, Pence is hitting .455 (13-for-33) with three doubles, one triple, two homers, five RBIs and six runs. Since April 21, Pence has raised his average from .181 to .286 by hitting .354 (40-for-113) with seven doubles, three triples, three homers, 12 RBIs and 23 runs in 28 games.

--3B Pablo Sandoval, who went 2-for-4 with a homer, is hitting .375 (15-for-40) over his past 10 games to raise his average to .222 (37-for-167). His homer was his fourth of the year and second in three games. The homer Wednesday was his 17th against the Rockies, his second most against any club. He has hit 18 homers against San Diego. Sandoval now has three homers against Colorado RHP Jhoulys Chacin, tied for his most against any pitcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think his value to this team is very underrated. He’s huge. He’s big for us, especially with how many tight ballgames we play. To see him go down in a situation like that is tough.” -- RF Hunter Pence, on RHP Santiago Casilla, who strained his right hamstring Wednesday during the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (right hamstring strain) was hurt May 21. He will undergo an MRI exam May 22.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (right hamstring strain) was hurt May 21. He will undergo an MRI exam May 22, and he is expected to be placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained left hip) was scratched from his scheduled May 16 start. He postponed a scheduled bullpen session May 18, but only because he would rather do it two days (not four) ahead of his next start. Instead, Hudson threw 70 pitches off flat ground and reported no pain. He will rejoin the rotation May 22.

--CF Angel Pagan (bruised left shoulder) was injured May 17 but remained in the game. A precautionary MRI was taken May 18, and he sat out that day. The results are expected May 19.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida during the week of May 12-18 for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” injection in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There remains no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco