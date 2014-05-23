San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The San Francisco Giants will be without their valuable setup man Santiago Casilla for about four weeks due to the right hamstring strain he suffered Wednesday night running out a grounder he hit with two out in the ninth inning.

Casilla underwent an MRI after the game and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. Grade 1 is mild. Grade 2 is medium and Grade 3, the most severe, is a tear.

“We were shocked how fast he was going,” manager Bruce Bochy said before the Giants and Rockies played a game that was suspended in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at 2. “I don’t think that hamstring’s ever seen that type of speed from legs.”

Bochy said before the at-bat, he told Casilla, “Don’t swing. You don’t have to swing. He said, ‘I‘m good Papi. He took the first two, and I didn’t think he was swinging. You assume it’s a baseball game, and they play baseball and they’ll be OK. Fortunately, these guys are competitors and sometimes they forget. I take responsibility. I should’ve called time out and said, ‘That’s it, don’t swing again.’ ”

Casilla not only did swing but made contact, hitting a bouncer to shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and going down the instant he crossed first base. It was the fourth career at-bat and fifth plate appearance for Casilla, who has one hit and has appeared in 405 games.

“Relievers, they live for that,” Bochy said. “They want that one at-bat. They talk about it. (Casilla) is always joking and walking around with a bat saying, ‘Let me hit. Let me hit.’ Part of the game is to let them have fun. It’s a game. You think it’s a low-risk situation. You saw what happened. It’s like these guys got to touch the stove to find out.”

Casilla is the second Giants reliever this season to get injured running to first base at Coors Field. On April 21, David Huff hit a grounder to shortstop and strained his left quadriceps while getting his first major league hit. He went on the disabled list and missed 18 games. Bochy said he will again tell the pitchers not to go all out on the bases.

“We’ve got to learn from this,” Bochy said. “I’ll take responsibility, but you guys got to be smart, too, realizing we’re not looking for you to beat out an infield hit. Same with the starters. But like I said, they’re playing a game. They’ve done this since Little League. They want to get out there and compete.”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-3 4.20 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 3-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Hudson, who gave up five hits, two walks and hit a batter but allowed just one run in three innings, has made six consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs since April 19. He’s one start shy of tying his career high set twice -- Sept. 9, 2000-April 7, 2001, and May 1-June 1, 2010.

--RF Hunter Pence hit his fifth home run and has homers in back-to-back games for the first time this season. It was his third homer off the season at Coors Field, the others coming Wednesday off Jhoulys Chacin and April 22 off Franklin Morales. The homer extended Pence’s hitting streak to nine games, and in that span, he is hitting .457 (16-for-35) with three doubles, one triple, three homers, six RBIs and seven runs scored.

--RHP Santiago Casilla was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and will likely miss about four weeks. He was injured running out a ground ball in the eighth inning Wednesday night. After the game, Casilla underwent an MRI that determined he had suffered a Grade 2 strain. Grade 1 is mild, Grade 2 is medium and Grade three is a tear. In 22 games, Casilla is 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .205 average.

--RHP George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take the roster spot of RHP Santiago Casilla, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. In 14 games at Fresno, Kontos is 0-2 with three saves and a 3.85 ERA with three walks and 35 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. Kontos, who will be used in a middle relief role, is in his second tour with the Giants this season. He was recalled from Fresno on May 6, pitched in one game -- two scoreless innings May 7 at Pittsburgh -- and was sent back down on May 10. Kontos traveled to Denver from Fresno, where he had a 3:45 a.m. wake-up call to catch a flight at 6 a.m. “But you’re never quite as tired when you’re coming back to the big leagues,” said Kontos, who last pitched Tuesday, throwing 28 pitches in 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Matt Cain, who left his start Wednesday after pitching three hitless innings with a right hamstring strain, underwent an MRI on Thursday morning. He has a Grade 1 or mild strain and receive medication and treatment the next few days to see whether he can make his next scheduled start Monday against the Chicago Cubs. If Cain cannot start against the Cubs, he will continue to receive treatment to see if he could then pitch on May 31 at St. Louis when his turn in the rotation next arises. If Cain missed two starts, the Giants would likely place him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a bad break for them. (Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa) was throwing well. I don’t think I’ve seen two guys come out with no-hitters after three innings back-to-back days.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy after the game against the Rockies was suspended due to rain Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) was hurt May 21. He will receive medication and treatment to see whether he can make his next scheduled start May 26. If not, he will continue to receive treatment to see if he could then pitch on May 31. If Cain missed two starts, the Giants would likely place him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He was hurt May 21 and underwent an MRI that determined he suffered a Grade 2 strain. He will miss about four weeks.

--RHP Tim Hudson (strained left hip) was scratched from his scheduled May 16 start. He postponed a scheduled bullpen session May 18, but only because he would rather do it two days (not four) ahead of his next start. Instead, Hudson threw 70 pitches off flat ground and reported no pain. He will rejoin the rotation May 22.

--CF Angel Pagan (bruised left shoulder) was injured May 17 but remained in the game. A precautionary MRI was taken May 18, and he sat out that day. The results are expected May 19.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida during the week of May 12-18 for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” injection in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There remains no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Joaquin Arias

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Brandon Hicks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco