San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The clubhouse was abuzz after the San Francisco Giants’ 5-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

A team giddy over watching a near no-hitter by right-hander Tim Lincecum and five relievers? No, not that.

Numerous cameramen were hovered around right fielder Hunter Pence’s motorized scooter, which was recovered by San Francisco police Wednesday and returned to the Giants’ locker room.

Even Giants left fielder Michael Morse, who has had the media flocking to him on several occasions this season, grabbed his cell phone and snapped a few pictures.

Not necessarily of the scooter, mind you. But rather the horde of reporters and cameramen staring at the scooter.

The Giants boarded a bus after the game en route to the airport for a flight to St. Louis, where a four-game series begins Thursday. Pence left his prized scooter -- and its replacement, which he had ridden to the game Wednesday -- behind in the locker room.

No doubt, Giants security is on heightened alert during the club’s eight-day trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 3-2, 3.20 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-0, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong is a candidate for National League Pitcher of the Month honors for May, having fashioned a 3-1 record and 1.64 ERA. If he’s going to get the distinction, he’s going to have to earn it. Vogelsong’s final start of the month will come Thursday in St. Louis against the Cardinals, against whom he is just 1-5 in his career with a 7.08 ERA. Recent form says that trend is not likely to continue. Vogelsong has not allowed a run in his last two starts, a span of 13 2/3 innings.

--RHP Tim Lincecum was asked if having already pitched one no-hitter in his career made it easier for him to accept having to come out of Wednesday’s game without having allowed a hit in five innings. He said no. What made it easier, he said, was the fact the blister on his right middle finger was hurting and, having thrown 96 pitches, he had maybe one more inning in him. The Giants lost the no-hitter in the seventh inning and Lincecum, who left a 0-0 game, did not get a win. But he did earn a distinction: He became one of just two starting pitchers in Giants history to get pulled from a game after five or more innings of no-hit ball. Current Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow was the other, in May of 1983.

--RHP Matt Cain threw a pain-free bullpen session before Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. That is exactly what was required in order for Cain to be considered for his next scheduled start, Saturday in St. Louis. At this point, Cain is penciled in to make that start. Cain missed his scheduled start Monday against the Cubs.

--C Hector Sanchez has been a better catcher for RHP Tim Lincecum. At least that’s what the numbers say. So Giants manager Bruce Bochy is going to run with the concept as long as it’s working. Sanchez made his fifth start behind the plate for Lincecum in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Sanchez contributed a two-run double to the win, but make no mistake about it: He was in the lineup because of his working relationship with Lincecum. The former two-time Cy Young Award winner entered the game with a 3.79 ERA when throwing to Sanchez, as opposed to a 5.95 mark when C/1B Buster Posey has been his catcher this season. Posey started at first base Wednesday.

--C/1B Buster Posey is in a slump, but that’s not why he is losing catching assignments to C Hector Sanchez. By the numbers, Sanchez works better in tandem with Wednesday’s starter, RHP Tim Lincecum. Lincecum entered Wednesday’s game with a 3.79 ERA when throwing to Sanchez. Meanwhile, the former two-time Cy Young Award winner has a 5.95 ERA when Posey has been his catcher this season. Posey got a day off from catching, but his slump didn’t take a vacation. He went 0-for-4 as the starting first baseman and is now just 3-for-his-last-34.

--3B Pablo Sandoval drove in the Giants’ first run in their 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. It marked the eighth consecutive game in which Sandoval has recorded at least one RBI. The last Giant to do that was 1B J.T. Snow in April of 2003.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m disappointed in myself. I didn’t give myself the leash to go deeper.” -- RHP Tim Lincecum, when asked if he wished he could have stayed in Wednesday’s game in pursuit of a second career no-hitter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Lincecum (blister, right middle finger) left the May 28 game.

--RHP Matt Cain (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) was hurt May 21. He was scratched from his scheduled May 26 start after cutting short a May 24 bullpen session. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 28 and afterward reported no issues with his injured hamstring. He is penciled in to return to the starting rotation May 31 in St. Louis.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He played catch May 28. He will be out until late June.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

