San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The year was 2000. The player was Barry Bonds, one of the most polarizing and productive players in baseball history.

From Sept. 4 to Sept. 13, Bonds knocked in 16 runs in a nine-game stretch, helping San Francisco clinch the National League West title. It was the last time a Giant produced RBIs in nine straight games -- until Thursday night’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s sixth-inning solo homer off Jaime Garcia enabled him to match Bonds’ run. It was his 14th RBI in that stretch.

What impressed manager Bruce Bochy about it is that it came from the right side of the plate, where Sandoval has struggled mightily to find a rhythm. He came into Thursday night’s game batting only .169 in 65 right-handed at-bats as opposed to .286 as a lefty.

“Usually, you get one side going and the other follows,” Bochy said. “That’s confidence. It’s good to see him do it from the right side.”

Even with Sandoval’s difficulties as a right-handed batter, San Francisco is now 13-8 in games started by left-handers. Imagine how much better it could be if Sandoval finds the range as a right-hander.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-19

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 6-3, 3.15 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 8-2, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong made his seventh straight start of at least six innings, going 6 1/3 Thursday night against St. Louis but taking a no-decision. Vogelsong said he had very good stuff, but gave up seven hits, three walks and four runs. But he fanned five, four looking, which backs up his feeling. The one hitter who really hurt him was Allen Craig, who doubled and homered for two RBIs.

--LHP Madison Bumgarner gets the ball Friday night against Adam Wainwright in an ace vs. ace pitching matchup at Busch Stadium. Bumgarner dominated his 8-1 win Sunday against Minnesota, allowing just three hits and a run over seven innings while whiffing 10. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 earned-run average in five previous starts against St. Louis, but has lost his last three while pitching to a 5.59 ERA.

--C Buster Posey (lower back) didn’t start Thursday night. Posey has played in 49 of the team’s first 53 games, but has had trouble with his back and it apparently flared up during the day, so backup C Hector Sanchez got the call. Posey was available to pinch-hit if needed, a sign that this injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined very long.

--RHP Matt Cain (hamstring) still hasn’t been officially announced as the starting pitcher for Saturday’s game, but all signs point in that direction. Cain completed a bullpen session Wednesday without incident. If he trends back in the wrong direction, the Giants can always call on RHP Yusmiero Petit to fill in.

--RHP Jean Machi has been nothing short of a machine in set-up relief. Machi pitched a perfect eighth inning against the 3-4-5 men in the Cardinals’ lineup, giving him 21 consecutive scoreless innings over 19 appearances. Machi’s streak is the second-longest active streak in the National League behind Atlanta’s David Hale (22 1/3). Machi’s ERA this year is a microscopic 0.33.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Great addition. He’s been a run-producing power bat who’s stretched out our lineup. That was a big hit he got off one of the more dominant closers in the game.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, of 1B Michael Morse, who is hitting .290 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Buster Posey (lower back) didn’t start May 29. Posey was available to pinch-hit if needed, a sign that this injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined very long.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (blister, right middle finger) left the May 28 game.

--RHP Matt Cain (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) was hurt May 21. He was scratched from his scheduled May 26 start after cutting short a May 24 bullpen session. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 28 and afterward reported no issues with his injured hamstring. He is penciled in to return to the starting rotation May 31 in St. Louis.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He played catch May 28. He will be out until late June.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Matt Cain

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

LHP David Huff

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

