San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright referred to San Francisco’s offense as “Murderer’s Row” after being pounded for eight hits and seven runs Friday night in a 9-4 loss at the Giants’ hands.

Perhaps that’s a bit of hyperbole, but the Giants are finding ways to score runs despite hitting .246 as a team with a walk rate of under nine percent.

The big reasons: Two-out runs and power. San Francisco leads the majors with a .288 average with runners in scoring position and two down, and has also slugged 63 homers, more than all but three teams in MLB.

While the addition of first baseman/outfielder Michael Morse has lengthened the lineup, the Giants have made do lately without first baseman Brandon Belt and catcher Buster Posey, yet keep on lighting up scoreboards.

“It’s hard to explain,” manager Bruce Bochy said after his team scored their first seven runs Friday night with two outs. “We’ve had trouble in the past, but we’ve been good with it this year. It’s how you win games. It does a lot to lift a club.”

In San Francisco’s case, it’s lifted it to the best record in MLB at 36-19 and the elevator shows no signs of stopping.

RECORD: 36-19

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 3-2, 5.08 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 3-3, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner was brilliant Friday night, pitching seven scoreless innings and fanning 10 for the second straight start in notching his seventh win. Bumgarner spotted his pitches to both corners and kept St. Louis off-balance by mixing in enough breaking balls. For the season, he’s struck out 85 in just 72 2/3 innings.

--RHP Matt Cain (strained right hamstring) landed on the disabled list Friday, although manager Bruce Bochy doesn’t expect him to miss his next scheduled start June 6 against the New York Mets. Cain is 1-3 (3.66 ERA) in eight starts. Bochy said that if this were mid-September in a pennant race, Cain would be healthy enough to go.

--RHP Yusmeiro Petit will start Saturday in RHP Matt Cain’s place for the fourth time this year. Petit has made four starts this year, getting banged around for 16 earned runs over 20 1/3 innings and pitching to a 7.08 ERA. Petit has been much more effective in a relief role, compiling a 2.89 ERA over 18 2/3 innings.

--C Buster Posey (lower back) missed his second straight start, although it didn’t keep San Francisco from bombing Adam Wainwright off the mound in 4 1/3 innings. The recurring injury has affected Posey’s numbers -- .254, seven homers and 25 RBIs -- but he’s still been a key to this team’s 36-19 start because of how well he works with the pitching staff.

--OF Juan Perez was called up from Triple-A Fresno to replace RHP Matt Cain, giving the Giants a fifth position player off their bench. Perez was hitting .333 with eight RBIs in 75 at-bats with the Grizzlies and has stolen five bases in seven attempts. He has 20 at-bats with San Francisco this year, managing just one hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been honing my delivery a little bit. I‘m not spinning off it. That make me able to pitch to both corners of the plate.” -- LHP Madison Bumgarner, who pitched seven scoreless innings and fanned 10 for the second straight start in notching his seventh win Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) landed on the disabled list May 30, although manager Bruce Bochy doesn’t expect him to miss his next scheduled start June 6. Bochy said if this were mid-September in a pennant race, Cain would be healthy enough to go. He was hurt May 21. He was scratched from his scheduled May 26 start after cutting short a May 24 bullpen session. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 28 and afterward reported no issues with his injured hamstring.

--C Buster Posey (sore lower back) didn’t start May 29 and May 30. Posey was available to pinch-hit if needed, a sign that this injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined very long.

--RHP Tim Lincecum (blister, right middle finger) left the May 28 game.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He played catch May 28. He will be out until late June.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

