San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The San Francisco Giants hope that Tuesday night’s start for Tim Lincecum can be chalked up to the “Cincinnati Factor” and not an indication of things to come for the 29-year-old right-hander.

Lincecum, who is 0-4 with a 9.79 ERA against the Reds in his career, allowed eight earned runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park. He walked three, fanned three, and allowed a two-run home run by catcher Devin Mesoraco.

Lincecum’s only victory over Cincinnati was Game 4 of the 2012 division series. The Reds remain the only National League team he’s yet to defeat in the regular season. The eight earned runs allowed Tuesday tied a career-high, last accomplished on July 22, 2013, against, you guessed it, Cincinnati.

“That’s hard to explain,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I can’t tell you why. I know he doesn’t have a win here.”

Bochy hopes it’s just a blip on the radar for Lincecum who’d won three of his past five decisions, and had a no-hitter through five in his last start against the Chicago Cubs before a blister forced him to exit the game.

Going into Tuesday’s outing, Lincecum was 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in four starts. That is, until the Reds, his chief nemesis, defeated him yet again.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-29

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 3-2, 3.45 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-5, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner was named National League Pitcher of the Month for May after going 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts. “Nice to see him get rewarded,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “He had a great month.” Bumgarner, who is 7-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 12 starts with 85 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings, makes his next start on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series at Cincinnati.

--2B Joaquin Arias started at second base on Tuesday, after going 3-for-4 with three RBIs in an emergency start at first base on Sunday after Michael Morse was scratched with a sore foot. “It’s to reward him,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “He’s not getting a lot of playing time. He had a nice day (Sunday). He can get on a roll. He got on a nice streak last year.” Arias hit safely in a career-high 11 straight games from June 9-20 last season.

--LF Michael Morse returned to the starting lineup after being scratched from his last start with a sore left foot. Morse went 0-for-4.

--RHP Tim Lincecum retired nine straight batters during one stretch in Tuesday night’s series opener in Cincinnati. But the first and fifth innings proved to be his undoing. Lincecum allowed eight earned runs, two on catcher Devin Mesoraco’s two-run homer, in 4 1/3 innings. “I didn’t do a good job focusing batter-to-batter,” said Lincecum, who’s now 0-4 with a 9.79 ERA in six career starts against the Reds.

--RF Hunter Pence was just 2-for-14 against Reds right-hander Homer Bailey before going 3-for-4 including his eighth home run on Tuesday night. Pence lined out to third baseman Todd Frazier in his final at-bat leaving him a triple shy of the cycle. He has 15 career homers against the Reds, the most against any opponent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t do a good job focusing batter-to-batter.” -- Giants RHP Tim Lincecum, who is now 0-4 with a 9.79 ERA in six career starts against the Reds after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He played catch May 28. He will be out until late June.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

LHP David Huff

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez