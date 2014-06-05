San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy’s philosophy with young players is fairly straightforward. If they are in the big leagues, they are going to play.

Outfielder Juan Perez was given such an opportunity Wednesday night, and he ended up belting a two-run, go-ahead home run in the sixth inning to lift the Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Perez went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs after entering the game 1-for-22.

”It’s hard enough to hit when you are playing every day,“ Perez said. ”I was getting a lot of at-bats down (at Triple-A).

Perez was recalled Saturday when Matt Cain was placed on the disabled list. It was the second time he was recalled this season after beginning the year on the Giants’ roster. Perez says he fully understands his role on the ballclub.

“I‘m lucky enough to be part of this organization,” Perez said. “I‘m the guy with the options. I just have to take it, go down there and get my work in and do whatever it takes to win games.”

Perez batted .333 with seven doubles and eight RBIs in 20 games in Triple-A prior to his latest promotion.

“He’s up here, he’s going to play,” said Bochy. “He played well down at Fresno. It was nice to see him have success. He doesn’t get a lot of starts. The young players aren’t used to sitting.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 7-3, 2.85 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-4, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain (right hamstring strain) is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list Friday to start against the New York Mets at Citi Field. “He’s good to go and cleared to pitch,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said prior to Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati. It is Cain’s second stint on the disabled list this season. He is 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA in eight starts.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (right hamstring strain) has been throwing, and manager Bruce Bochy said the reliever is ahead of schedule. He is expected to have a minor league rehab stint before being reinstated. Casilla is 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA in 22 appearances as the Giants’ primary setup man.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong faced the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for the first time since Game 3 of the 2012 NL Division Series. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He improved to 3-0 over his past four starts.

--LF Juan Perez waited 23 games for his first home run of the season, but it was a big one. He hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning Wednesday off Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani. Perez finished 2-for-4 with a double and a homer. “It’s hard enough to hit playing every day,” Perez said. “Today I got the opportunity and was able to do something to help the team win. He threw me a first-pitch heater.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think he’d make it to the seventh. Those first couple innings he had to work hard. It was a gutsy performance.” -- Manager Bruce Bochy, on RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who lasted 6 1/3 innings and pitched the Giants to a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Cain (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible, June 6.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He played catch May 28, and manager Bruce Bochy said Casilla was ahead of schedule as of June 4. Casilla is expected to go on a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the DL.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

LHP David Huff

RHP George Kontos

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez