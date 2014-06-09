San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- There are many reasons why the San Francisco Giants are off to blistering 42-21 start and own baseball’s best record, but improved depth is at or near the top of the list.

Catcher Buster Posey and center fielder Angel Pagan were both out of the lineup Sunday, but the Giants still beat the New York Mets 6-4 for their fifth consecutive come-from-behind victory.

Backup center fielder Gregor Blanco went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs, filling in for Pagan, who is nursing a sore right leg and got the day off. Backup catcher Hector Sanchez went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

The Giants were 33-30 after 63 games last year, which left them in third place in the National League West. This year, they lead the West by 9 1/2 games over the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s all about having that flexibility and that depth, which we have more of this year,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “This club is getting contributions from everybody.”

Blanco has raised his batting average from .142 to .253 over his past 20 games.

“Everything started with Hector Sanchez,” Blanco said. “From the beginning, he started having good at-bats (off) the bench. I said to myself, ‘He’s doing it, so I need to step up and start swinging, too.'”

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-21

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-4, 3.10 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 4-2, 3.39 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Giants leaned heavily toward older players in the draft, picking 25 college players among their 40 selections, including their top three selections (Vanderbilt first-rounder Tyler Beede, Florida International catcher Aramis Garcia and Oregon State right fielder Dylan Davis). Beede, who is headed to the College World Series with the Commodores, didn’t sign in 2011 after the Toronto Blue Jays made him the 21st overall pick. Three years later, he moved up seven slots. “He’s someone who, I hate to set timetables on, has a chance of moving quickly,” Giants assistant general manager John Barr said.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum (5-4) allowed three runs over six innings and earned the victory Sunday in a 6-4 win against the New York Mets. Lincecum improved to 6-1 for his career against the Mets, beating them for the sixth straight time. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back from his worst start of the season, Tuesday at Cincinnati, where he gave up eight runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two home runs to Mets RF Curtis Granderson, a two-run shot in the first on a 3-0 pitch and a solo blast on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth that landed in McCovey Cove. “After my last outing, I needed to show a little more out there,” Lincecum said. “I felt like I did that.”

--CF Gregor Blanco went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs Sunday in a 6-4 victory against the Mets. Blanco started in place of Angel Pagan, who is nursing a sore right leg and got the day off. “He’s really picked up his play,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Blanco. “He’s done a great job of picking the club up when Angel needs a day.” Blanco has raised his batting average from .142 to .253 over his past 20 games.

--RHP Sergio Romo notched his major-league-leading 20th save of the season Sunday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning of a 6-4 victory against the New York Mets. Romo has converted 20 of 22 save opportunities.

--CF Angel Pagan was out of the starting lineup Sunday, one day after hurting his right leg while sliding into home plate to score the tying run in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win against the Mets. After Saturday night’s game, Pagan had his knee and lower leg heavily wrapped. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he didn’t know the specifics of Pagan’s injury and that he likely would have given him a day off even if he hadn’t hurt his leg. “I just know he said he felt it pretty good when he slid into the catcher,” Bochy said.

--C Buster Posey was out of the starting lineup Sunday against the Mets, getting what manager Bruce Bochy called a scheduled day off. Backup C Hector Sanchez, as he has often this season, started with RHP Tim Lincecum on the mound. Posey has been battling a sore lower back, and catching Lincecum can be physically taxing on a catcher because so many of his pitches are low and have to be blocked.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We do have confidence,” Blanco said. “Anytime we see ourselves losing that game, for some reason we just step it up. For some reason we get mad and things start happening.” -- CF Gregor Blanco, after San Francisco captured its fifth consecutive come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Mets 6-4 Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (sore right leg) was hurt June 7, and he didn’t play June 8.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw his first bullpen session June 7, and he might begin a rehab assignment as soon as June 11.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez