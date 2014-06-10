San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are the biggest winners in baseball when it comes to the action on the field, but they’re currently being shut out in the All-Star balloting.

No Giant currently leads his position in the fan vote for All-Star starters in the July 15 game in Minnesota. Voting ends July 3.

Three Giants currently reside in second place, but only one is in reasonable striking distance.

Pablo Sandoval ranks third among third basemen with 714,548 votes. He is only 144,534 behind David Wright of the New York Mets (859,082), with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado sitting in second (766,364).

Catcher Buster Posey (1,078,007) has the most votes among Giants yet is well behind the leader at his position, Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals (1,621,944). That said, he’s a whole lot closer than shortstop Brandon Crawford, whose 656,719 votes are second to overall leader Troy Tulowitzki of Colorado (2,007,202).

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt currently is fifth at his position, while Angel Pagan (seventh), Michael Morse (ninth) and Hunter Pence (10th) are well off the pack among the outfielders.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 4-1, 3.19 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 8-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Madison Bumgarner will attempt to build upon a distinction no pitcher in Giants history has held in 98 years when he faces the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Bumgarner has pitched seven or more innings, allowing three or fewer hits and one or fewer runs, in three consecutive starts. No Giant has done that since Ferdie Schupp in 1916. Bumgarner has won six in a row, fashioning a 1.91 ERA over that seven-game stretch. His career record against the Nationals is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in six starts.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong had allowed just six runs in four starts before giving up six to the Washington Nationals in the Giants’ 9-2 loss Monday night. The season-high six runs were a result of a season-high nine hits allowed. Six of the nine hits went for extra bases, matching the most Vogelsong has allowed in any game in his career.

--C Buster Posey was a rare bright spot for the Giants in their 9-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday, doubling in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. It was one of just four hits the Giants got off Nationals ace RHP Stephen Strasburg in six innings. Posey is hitting .367 (11-for-30) during his streak.

--CF Angel Pagan was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game Monday because of a right-shin contusion suffered in a collision at home plate Saturday against the New York Mets. With backup OF Gregor Blanco coming off a three-RBI game in Pagan’s place Sunday, Bochy chose to restrict his standout leadoff man to pinch-hitting duties Monday. Pagan did bat in the ninth inning of the Giants’ 9-2 loss, grounding out. He is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.

--1B/LF Michael Morse made his first appearance against his old team, the Washington Nationals, in the Giants’ 9-2 loss Monday and it was a painful one. After a strikeout and a flyout, Morse was hit in the arm by an Aaron Barrett fastball. It no doubt was unintentional. Morse is gone, but is not forgotten among Nationals fans. His trade following the 2012 season netted one of the Nationals’ current starting pitchers, RHP Blake Treinen, as well as the organization’s No. 2 prospect in the minors, RHP A.J. Cole.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (strained right hamstring) is scheduled to do a fielding test Tuesday before the Giants’ game against the Washington Nationals. If all goes well, he is scheduled to begin an injury-rehab assignment at Class A San Jose either Wednesday or Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Vogey (Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong) was off. When you find a team that’s hitting well like that and get a pitcher who’s leaving pitches up, they’re going to take advantage of it.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy, of the Nationals, who defeated San Francisco 9-2 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (sore right leg) was hurt June 7, and he didn’t play June 8. He missed his second consecutive start June 9 and was relegated to pinch-hitting duties only. Pagan is expected to return to the starting lineup June 10.

--RHP Santiago Casilla (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He threw his first bullpen session June 7. He is scheduled to do a fielding test June 10. If all goes well, he is scheduled to begin an injury-rehab assignment at Class A San Jose either June 11 or June 12.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP George Kontos

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez