San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Outfielder Angel Pagan remained sidelined with back stiffness as the San Francisco Giants opened a two-game inter-league series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Pagan missed his third straight game and recovery is going slower than hoped, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said prior to the game at U.S. Cellular Field.

“Right now he’s a day-to-day,” Bochy said. “He’s making a little progress but not as much as we’d have hoped.”

The 32-year-old veteran was batting .307 through 63 games before sitting out the final two games of a series with Colorado.

“He did have an MRI and it showed some inflammation in there, but nothing structurally,” Bochy said. “It’s just a matter of getting it calmed down.”

There are no current plans to put Pagan on the disabled list.

The Giants had better news with catcher Buster Posey, in the lineup as designated hitter. He took a foul tip off his mask in the fourth inning and left Sunday’s game as a precaution.

Bochy said Posey was available to catch on Tuesday and it looked like a possibility when Hector Sanchez, behind the plate in Posey’s place, was clipped by Adam Dunn’s bat in the fourth. Sanchez was okay and stayed in the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-28

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 7-2, 1.81 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-1, 1.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Cain (1-5) has not won since May 15 and suffered his second straight loss. Dating back to last season, Cain has gone winless in his last nine road starts. On Tuesday, he gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out three and walking one over five innings. “(Cain) got off to a good start, those first two innings he looked real sharp,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “It looking like he was on track there. In the third inning he gave up a home run and then got derailed.”

--OF Angel Pagan remained out of the lineup on Tuesday for his third straight game with back stiffness as the Giants opened a two-game inter-league series against the White Sox. His recovery is going slower than hoped, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said prior to the game at U.S. Cellular Field. “Right now he’s a day-to-day,” said manager Bruce Bochy. “He did have an MRI and it showed some inflammation in there, but nothing structurally. It’s just a matter of getting it calmed down.”

--C/DH Buster Posey was in the lineup as designated hitter on Tuesday He took a foul tip off his mask in the fourth inning and left Sunday’s game as a precaution. Hector Sanchez, his replacement behind the plate, was clipped by Adam Dunn’s bat in the fourth inning and Posey was could have been called for emergency backup duty but Sanchez remained in the game.

--RHP Tim Hudson (7-2, 1.81 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season on Wednesday. Not only does his ERA lead the major leagues, he’s struck out 60 while allowing just 13 walks in 89 1/3 innings. The Giants are 10-2 in his starts. Hudson earned his seventh win last Thursday in a 7-1 decision over the Nationals. Wednesday’s start will be his 10th against the White Sox. He’s 4-2 with a 5.15 ERA in those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Matt Cain) got off to a good start; those first two innings he looked real sharp. It was looking like he was on track there. In the third inning he gave up a home run and then got derailed.” -- Giants manager Bruce Bochy after an 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Angel Pagan (lower back stiffness) was scratched from the starting lineup an hour prior to first pitch June 15. He missed games June 16-17 as well.

--C Buster Posey (head) was removed from the game in the fourth inning June 15 after taking a foul ball off his mask in the third. His headache was gone by the end of the game and he started at DH on June 17.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez