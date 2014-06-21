San Francisco Giants - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Giants welcomed second baseman Marco Scutaro back to the clubhouse for the first game of their three-game trip to Arizona on Friday. The next step is getting him back on the field.

Scutaro, a catalyst in the Giants’ run to the 2012 World Series after being acquired from Colorado at the trading deadline, has missed the entire 2014 season with a bulging disk in his back. He is trying just about everything to return.

Scutaro, 38, took three shots in his back during spring training and recently was given an injection of platelet-rich plasma, a treatment that has gained more traction in baseball circles after the successful results for Mets right-hand Bartolo Colon and Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke, among others. Atlanta left-hander Jonny Venters took the same treatment two days ago while attempting to return from a second Tommy John surgery.

At the same time, Scutaro told reporters Friday that he has not noticed any positive effects from the injection.

Scutaro, who is on the 60-day disabled list, took some swings in batting practice Friday and hopes to get back on the field next week for the Giants’ entry in the Arizona League, which began play Friday.

Scutaro also indicated he would be content to be a role player if that would hasten his return. The Giants have used Friday starter Uhire Adrianza, Joaquin Arias and Brandon Hicks at second base this season. Adrianza is the only one batting over .200, and he is hitting .206.

”Marco, I think, is frustrated at how long this is taking,“ San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. ”In his mind, he is going to try to push this and get over the hump to get to a point he can help us, in any role that might work for him. If that’s on an everyday basis, that’s great. If not, we are on board with that, too.

“We miss him.”

Scutaro hit .362 with 40 runs, 16 doubles and 44 RBIs in 61 games with the Giants in 2012, coming over July 27 for Charlie Culberson. Scutaro made the NL All-Star team in 2013, when he hit .297 in 127 games.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-30

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 4-3, 3.94 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-9, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Lincecum had no success against his nemesis, Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, again Friday. Goldschmidt had a single, a double and a walk in three plate appearances against Lincecum in the D-backs’ 4-1 victory. Goldschmidt is 15-for-26 with seven homers and 17 RBIs against Lincecum in his career. “He is a pretty patient guy,” Lincecum said. “I am not really executing pitches against him, which makes it really tough. That and a combination that he is a .311 hitter.” Goldschmidt’s double Friday hit about three feet from the top of the left-field fence. “This team has been tough on him,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said.

--CF Angel Pagan (back) missed his fourth straight game while dealing with a sore back, although the Giants believe he is close to returning. “Angel is doing better,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “My hope is he is OK to go tomorrow. He’ll take some fly balls. He’ll take some ‘b.p.’ (batting practice) and we’ll see where he’s at. If all is good, there is a good chance he will play tomorrow.” Pagan had an epidural three days ago to relieve pain, and it takes some time for the body to recover. Leadoff hitter Pagan is hitting .307 despite having four hits in his last 24 at-bats.

--2B Marco Scutaro (back) took batting practice with the Giants when they began a three-game series in Arizona on Friday, and he hopes to begin playing some games in the Arizona League next as the next step toward making his way back to the majors. Scutaro, a key component in the Giants’ 2012 World Series run, has not played this season because of a balky back. “Marco, I think, is frustrated at how long this is taking,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “In his mind, he is going to try to push this and get over the hump to get to a point he can help us, in any role that might work for him. We miss him,” Bochy said.

--3B Pablo Sandoval has been at his best at Chase Field, and he was at it again Friday. Sandoval had an RBI triple in the first inning and was 1-for-3 with a walk in the Giants’ loss to Arizona. Sandoval is hitting .343 (61-178) with 11 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs in 48 games at Chase Field.

--RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who is scheduled to face Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy on Saturday, is looking to end a recent trend. He has struggled in his last six starts against the D-backs, going 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA. In his lone start against Arizona this season, Vogelsong gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings of a no-decision 6-5 loss in 10 innings. The D-backs have hit .360 against him in the last six.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The mood has been good despite these 10 days. You are going to have those moments, unfortunately, in this game.” -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy, whose team has lost six in a row and nine of its last 10 after a 4-1 defeat in Arizona on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Francisco Giants - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He flew to Florida in mid-May for what the Giants have labeled a “blood-spinning” procedure in an attempt to speed up the healing process. He took batting practice with the Giants June 20 and he hoped to begin playing some games in the Arizona League next. There is no timetable for his return.

--CF Angel Pagan (lower back stiffness) was scratched from the starting lineup June 15. He missed games June 16-20 as well. He received an epidural injection June 18.

--1B Brandon Belt (broken left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He underwent surgery to insert pins in the thumb May 13, and he is expected to be out until at least late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Cain

LHP Madison Bumgarner

RHP Tim Hudson

RHP Tim Lincecum

RHP Ryan Vogelsong

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Romo (closer)

RHP Santiago Casilla

LHP Jeremy Affeldt

LHP Javier Lopez

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Juan Gutierrez

RHP Yusmeiro Petit

CATCHERS:

Buster Posey

Hector Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Michael Morse

2B Brandon Hicks

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Pablo Sandoval

INF Ehire Adrianza

INF Joaquin Arias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Colvin

CF Angel Pagan

RF Hunter Pence

OF Gregor Blanco

OF Juan Perez